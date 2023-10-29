Gary Neville talks about Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United after 3-0 loss to Manchester City

Gary Neville has insisted that Manchester United should not sack Erik ten Hag after their loss to Manchester City on Sunday, October 30. Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, he claimed that the Dutchman was not the problem as the Red Devils struggled yet again.

Neville said (via @SkySportsPL):

"I think Erik ten Hag should continue as the manager of Manchester United 100%. United could have gotten beaten today even if he'd had a good day. I don't think today was one of his best days."

Manchester United were thoroughly outplayed by Manchester City at home as they lost 3-0. Ten Hag's side managed just three shots on target compared to their opponents' 10. Two goals from Erling Haaland either side of half-time followed by a Phil Foden strike helped City beat their cross-town rivals.

Neville went on to point out that the blame for the side's poor recent form lay on the players. He claimed that they were lucky to escape with wins over Brentford, Sheffield United, and FC Copenhagen in recent weeks.

Alongside Neville, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher also expressed concern over United's playstyle. He compared the current situation to the times under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho and stated that United were expected to play a certain way under Ten Hag.

Roy Keane expresses concern after Manchester United lose 3-0 to Manchester City

Keane claimed that United were thoroughly beaten.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane claimed that Manchester City did not even have to be at their prolific best to beat Manchester United. Speaking after the game, the former United midfielder praised the defending champions for their comprehensive victory.

Keane said:

"Man City weren’t even at their best, it was the same as the FA Cup final last season. They’re just toying with United now. It was almost embarrassing for the players."

"They were short in every aspect of the game technically, tactically and worryingly, even physically. United were so off it. Credit to Man City though, they’re an outstanding team. United… where do you start and where do you finish? It’s a long way back for this team."

The Red Devils were never really in the game as Manchester City completely outplayed them.

Manchester United remain in eighth position but have lost five of their first 10 games to begin their PL campaign. They will now face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before a clash against Fulham in the league on Saturday, November 4.

City, meanwhile, are third in the league, two points behind Tottenham and level with Arsenal.