Gary Neville urges Erik ten Hag to change Manchester United's formation to not get 'killed' against Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged Erik ten Hag to switch his tactics against Liverpool to not get humiliated by their rivals on Sunday, December 17. The Red Devils travel to Anfield as major underdogs to take on their arch-rivals who are in red-hot form.

Gary Neville has expressed his concern regarding Ten Hag's tactics and criticised the Dutchman for his lack of a backup plan. The former Manchester United right-back turned Sky Sports pundit has claimed that his former side could get killed by Liverpool if Ten Hag sticks to his tactics.

Neville told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

"Our concern is that Erik ten Hag doesn't do anything different. In these big games away from home, he's continued to play that same type of football.

"I think that for today, he sends them out in the same style, same way of playing the man to man marking open in midfield. They'll get killed. I think he's got a big responsibility to put them out there today in the shape that gives them a chance."

Neville urged Ten Hag to switch to either a 4-5-1 or a 5-4-1 formation for the clash against Jurgen Klopp's side. He also acknowledged former United managers Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Louis van Gaal for their management in big games. Neville added:

"To me it is a 5-4-1 or a 4-5-1. That's very solid. I think Jose Mourinho's done that here. I think Lous Van Gaal had brilliant performances which were very different, keeping possession.

"Ole won big games, at times Ten Hag has not demonstrated that he will change in any single game to try and hopefully cover up the weaknesses and vulnerabilities that they have. He has to do something different here today."

Ten Hag is under all sorts of pressure ahead of the clash against Liverpool, having lost 12 of their 24 games across competitions. Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League table and have also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup already.

Graeme Souness believes only Manchester United player can get into current Liverpool XI

Liverpool great Graeme Souness has claimed that Bruno Fernandes would be the only Manchester United player he would take in the current Reds side.

The two most successful clubs in English football will take on each other in the North West Derby at Anfield on Sunday, December 17. Souness has backed his former club to win the game convincingly. He insisted that Fernandes is the only Manchester United player good enough to break into Jurgen Klopp's side.

He wrote in his column for The Daily Mail, as quoted by Echo:

"It might not be 7-0 on Sunday, but I’m convinced once again that Liverpool will beat Manchester United. Why? Because they have the better players in every position. That is why, from the 22 who line up at kick-off, I’d say the best 11 players will all be in the red of the home team."

The Scotsman added:

"Tell me, who would Liverpool take from Man United? Bruno Fernandes, perhaps. I think he would be a star in Liverpool’s team, because he has all the qualities you need to be a top player."

Manchester United will be without Fernandes against their rivals as he will serve a one-game suspension after picking up five yellow cards. The Red Devils haven't scored at Anfield since 2018 and lost the fixture 7-0 last season.