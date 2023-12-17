Journalist shares 'personal information' about Manchester United's potential replacement for Erik ten Hag

Journalist Dean Jones has revealed the options Manchester United could be considering if they part ways with Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman is under pressure following a poor start to the season.

Expectations were big from Erik ten Hag following a solid first season in charge at Manchester United. The Red Devils finished third in the league and won the Carabao Cup as well.

They are currently seventh in the table right now with seven losses in 16 Premier League games. They have been knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage and have also crashed out of the Carabao Cup Cup after losing to Newcastle United.

As claimed by Caught Offside, Ten Hag's job could be under threat with the club considering Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Julen Lopetegui as potential replacements for the Dutchman. However, Dean Jones has claimed that De Zerbi and Lopetegui are the stronger contenders.

The reliable transfer insider also insisted that there are doubts regarding Potter following his poor stint with Chelsea. Jones told Give Me sport, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“My personal information has been that Lopetegui and maybe even Roberto De Zerbi would be stronger contenders than Potter and I have to admit I have extreme reservations about Potter being able to handle life at Old Trafford based on what we saw from him at Chelsea.”

Graham Potter remains without a job since being sacked by Chelsea in April. De Zerbi, on the other hand, has taken Brighton & Hove Albion to the next level after replacing Potter in the hot seat in the south coast. Lopetegui is currently without a job after parting ways with Wolverhampton Wanderers on 8 August 2023.

Graeme Souness names only Manchester United player who can make it into the current Liverpool XI

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has named Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes as the only player from Erik ten Hag's side who would make the current Liverpool XI. Manchester United take on the Reds at Anfield on Sunday, December 17 and will be without Fernandes, who is out with suspension.

Souness has backed Jurgen Klopp's side to get the better of their rivals and insisted that only Bruno Fernandes is good enough to make the Liverpool side. He wrote on his The Daily Mail column:

"It might not be 7-0 on Sunday, but I’m convinced once again that Liverpool will beat Manchester United. Why? Because they have the better players in every position. That is why, from the 22 who line up at kick-off, I’d say the best 11 players will all be in the red of the home team."

Souness continued:

"Tell me, who would Liverpool take from Man United? Bruno Fernandes, perhaps. I think he would be a star in Liverpool’s team, because he has all the qualities you need to be a top player."

Manchester United haven't scored against Liverpool at Anfield since 2018 and lost their away fixture 7-0 last season.