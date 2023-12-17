"Has all the qualities you need to be a top player" - Graeme Souness names only Manchester United player who makes current Liverpool XI 

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness reckons only Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes can get into the Merseysiders' lineup ahead of their clash on Sunday, December 17.

The two sides are set to face off at Anfield in the Premier League in a highly-anticipated derby. The Red Devils have had a disappointing season so far, losing 12 of their 24 games across competitions. They come into the derby on the back of successive defeats against Bournemouth in the league and Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United's record at Anfield doesn't instill much confidence either with their last goal at the stadium coming back in 2018. They lost 7-0 last season in the fixture and many fans and pundits believe a similar thrashing is on the cards.

Souness has backed Jurgen Klopp's side to win again and wrote in his column for Daily Mail that only Bruno Fernandes can get into the Reds' current XI. He wrote (via ECHO):

"It might not be 7-0 on Sunday, but I’m convinced once again that Liverpool will beat Manchester United. Why? Because they have the better players in every position. That is why, from the 22 who line up at kick-off, I’d say the best 11 players will all be in the red of the home team..."

He added:

"Tell me, who would Liverpool take from Man United? Bruno Fernandes, perhaps. I think he would be a star in Liverpool’s team, because he has all the qualities you need to be a top player."

Bruno Fernandes, however, won't feature in the clash on Sunday due to suspension after receiving five yellow cards in the Premier League this season. He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 23 games across competitions for United this season.

Liverpool and Manchester United's contrasting aims from Sunday's clash

While the Merseysiders are fighting for the Premier League title this season, Manchester United are hoping to stay in the hunt for the top four.

Liverpool currently lead the table and sit a point above Arsenal, who will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Fourth-placed Manchester City drew 2-2 against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Hence, a win for Jurgen Klopp's side could see them extend their lead over City to six points.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are 10 points behind the Anfield outfit in seventh. A win could see them move into sixth place, four points behind Manchester City. However, a defeat could potentially see them drop to ninth based on Brighton & West Ham United's results.

Hence, at almost the halfway juncture in the league, Sunday's clash at Anfield is a crucial one for both sides.