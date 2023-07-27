"Gave me the biggest problems" – When Rasmus Hojlund named ex-Manchester United star as his toughest Serie A opponent

Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund's comments on former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has resurfaced amid the Red Devils' pursuit of the attacker in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Hojlund, 20, has emerged as the Old Trafford side's top striking target ahead of the 2023-24 season. He has drawn interest from them owing to his breakout campaign at the Gewiss Stadium last time around.

A left-footed pacy striker, the Dane joined Atalanta from Austrian outfit Sturm Graz for around £15 million last summer. He scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 34 matches, starting 20 along the way.

Earlier this month, Hojlund was asked to identify the toughest Serie A defender he has faced in Italy so far. He responded to Tuttosport:

"Chris Smalling from Roma gave me the biggest problems. He's an intelligent, agile, fast, physically strong defender. I tried to win duels with him by using my physical strength, but it wasn't the winning move. I still have to find the right key to overcome it."

Smalling, 33, has been a first-team starter at AS Roma since initially arriving on a loan deal from Manchester United in 2019. After impressing in his temporary stint, he secured a £17 million transfer to Rome.

Prior to his move to the Giallorossi, the English centre-back spent nine campaigns at Old Trafford, lifting two Premier League titles in the process. He scored 18 goals in 323 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have sent an initial verbal proposal to Atalanta for Hojlund's signature. They have offered an upfront £43 million fee plus £8.5 million in potential add-ons. However, La Dea are said to be holding out for £60 million, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Should the former FC Copenhagen striker join Manchester United this summer, he would emerge as their first-choice number nine. He would easily displace Anthony Martial, who is too injury-prone to start.

PSG could spoil Manchester United's plans

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have lodged a £43 million bid to lure Rasmus Hojlund away from Atalanta this summer. They are hoping to snap up a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is believed to be sold ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Should Hojlund snub United to join PSG this summer, he would pop up as a crucial starter for them. He could realize his full potential playing with experienced players such as Neymar Jr. and Marco Asensio.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are optimistic of signing the attacker before the start of their 2022-23 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14. They are, however, unwilling to pay more than £60 million for the player's services, as per The Guardian.