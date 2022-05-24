“Gave us an extra motivation” – Xabi Alonso points out one of the major factors in Liverpool’s Istanbul miracle 

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has revealed what motivated his teammates during the Reds' iconic 2005 Champions League final victory over AC Milan in 2005.

Rafa Benitez's side were 3-0 down at half-time to a Milan side which contained the likes of Paolo Maldini, Kaka and Hernan Crespo.

However, Liverpool pulled off one of the most incredible comebacks in European Cup history as goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Alonso himself leveled the tie.

In the penalty shootout, Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek was the hero as the Merseyside club claimed a historic fifth European crown.

Ahead of this weekend's final against Real Madrid, Alonso reminiced about that night in Istanbul and praised the supporters for their impact on the team.

Speaking to BT Sport, the former Spain midfielder said:

"We all remember coming into the tunnel in the halftime and listening to our fans. We could hear them singing, supporting and probably that gave us an extra motivation. They believe in us. We have to make them proud and try at least to fight because what was happening wasn't good enough."

He added:

"And later, it is history. It was the miracle of Istanbul. And after almost 20 years, we are still talking about that final and it's very well remembered."

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool missing out on Premier League title will increase Champions League desire

Despite going unbeaten in domestic competitions in 2022, the Reds' total of 92 points wasn't quite enough to pip champions Manchester City, who claimed their fourth English crown in five seasons.

Ahead of Saturday's final in Paris, Klopp has insisted that his team are now more motivated than ever to claim their seventh European title.

In a press conference after their Premier League win against Wolves, as quoted by This Is Anfield, the German boss said:

"This season is absolutely incredible and it won’t end today, it ends next week obviously. We will try absolutely everything. It’s never, ever happened before that we are completely without knocks going into a final. We have knocks, obviously. Div is definitely out for the final. In the last second of the session yesterday he had a muscle injury, so the five days will not be enough for him.

He also said:

“Apart from that I think they all have a chance, and hopefully Thiago as well, and then we will prepare. But now, we have now five days to prepare for the final and that’s what we’ll do. Then we will face an incredibly experienced team. But it’s OK. Of course, losing the league today increases the desire to put it right next week.”

