"Gave us two decades of happiness and pride, One of the best sporting owners" - Chelsea fans thank Roman Abramovich after sale of club gets confirmed

Chelsea have found new owners - a Todd Boehly-led consortium - as current owner Roman Abramovich ends his 19-year long tenure with the club. After the news broke on Friday, May 6, Blues fans welcomed the new owners and thanked Abramovich for his contribution.

The Russian took over the club in 2003 and has won 21 major trophies, including the FIFA Club World Cup in February. He has invested heavily in the club, bringing in world-class players and managers to help bring success to Chelsea.

However, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March, the UK government put sanctions on the billionaire. Hence, the sale of the club was inevitable.

The Stamford Bridge faithful were glum to see Abramovich leave, taking to Twitter to express their gratitude for all he did for the club.

Here are some of their reactions:

C.R.O.W.N.F.I.T 👑 @iam_Yhemie Thank You Roman Abramovich Thank You Roman Abramovich 💙💙💙

Saud Al-Rasheed @qadsawee

You gave us two decades of happiness and pride.

You won't be forgotten ever.



Welcome Thank you, #RomanAbramovich You gave us two decades of happiness and pride.You won't be forgotten ever.Welcome #ToddBoehly . May we have matching success or even better with you at the helm. Thank you, #RomanAbramovich.You gave us two decades of happiness and pride.You won't be forgotten ever.Welcome #ToddBoehly. May we have matching success or even better with you at the helm. https://t.co/9DPmYH0sj7

Vikrant Singh @vikra_vikrant 🏽 #OneOfUs #RomanAbramovich Roman did so much for Chelsea. One of the best sporting owners Roman did so much for Chelsea. One of the best sporting owners 👏🏽💙 #OneOfUs #RomanAbramovich

中西貴映 @_k1er_nk4nishi

keep being the owner of the best football ever Thankyou roman Abramovichkeep being the owner of the best football ever Thankyou roman Abramovichkeep being the owner of the best football ever🙏🙏

Debapriyo Choudhury 🐦 @debapriyo_tweet

The best owner ever in the history of football clubs, Thank you Roman.



Up the Chels!



#Abramovich Mr. Roman Abramovich bought @ChelseaFC for £140m and spent billions, sold for free and left us as the kings of the world debt free.The best owner ever in the history of football clubs, Thank you Roman.Up the Chels! Mr. Roman Abramovich bought @ChelseaFC for £140m and spent billions, sold for free and left us as the kings of the world debt free.The best owner ever in the history of football clubs, Thank you Roman. 💙Up the Chels! #Abramovich

Mrs. O® @twinkietumi



Thank you Roman Abramovich. May the Good Lord Bless you always 19 years of absolute loveThank you Roman Abramovich. May the Good Lord Bless you always 19 years of absolute love 💙 Thank you Roman Abramovich. May the Good Lord Bless you always 💙💙💙 https://t.co/Co8VFUM4Dm

haduhbingung @aliampartem roman abramovich will always be the mr.chelsea boss in my book. hope the new owner at least half as generous as roman roman abramovich will always be the mr.chelsea boss in my book. hope the new owner at least half as generous as roman

George Varghese @georgevcfc

Thank you, Roman Abramovich. For being the best in the business. For being our pride. For being one of us. I am pretty sure you leave our beloved club in the best hands you could find. You'd still remain one of us. Thank you, Roman Abramovich. For being the best in the business. For being our pride. For being one of us. I am pretty sure you leave our beloved club in the best hands you could find. You'd still remain one of us. 💙👑

Abramovich also waved off a £1.6 billion loan the club owed him to make the sale more feasible. It's truly the end of one of the most successful owner-club partnership.

Todd Boehly-led consortium to take Chelsea forward now

The Todd Boehly-led consortium is co-owned by Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss. The deal was signed for around £4.25 billion, as shared by Chelsea's official website.

The money will be divided into £2.5 billion and £1.75 billion. The former will be used to buy the club's shares, which will be deposited in a charity fund. That will be used for donations as was decided by the previous owner Abramovich.

The £1.75 billion part of the deal will go towards the investment in the club, Stamford Bridge, Women's team, Academy and the Chelsea Foundation.

It's truly a historic moment for the club as they are set to undergo a major change. The sanctions put in by the UK government have hampered them for weeks.

They were not able to sign new players or renew the contracts of existing ones. They were barred from making any revenue, be it ticket or other sales. That perhaps also affected their performances on the pitch as they have struggled in recent games. However, they might now be able to focus on moving the club forward with a renewed vigour.

Boehly is the co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and also the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team. The Blues fans will hope his history in sports might help him scale the club to new heights.

Edited by Bhargav