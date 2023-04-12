“Gavi is not a player for Barcelona” – Agent who brought Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona to Barca makes emphatic claim on youngster

José María Minguella, the agent who brought Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona to Barcelona, claimed that Gavi is not a player for the Catalan club. He believes that the youngster does not bring anything to the system and is not a vital part of Xavi's starting XI.

Gavi has been in fine form since being promoted to the first team at Barca. He has been a regular in Xavi's starting XI, but is caught in a contract issue with La Liga.

Minguella has now made an emphatic claim and said that the youngster leaving would not be a big issue. He added that the midfielder is not suited to the style of football at Camp Nou and was quoted by MARCA saying:

"What does Gavi bring to Barcelona's game? Gavi is not a player for Barcelona."

Gavi has scored two goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances across competitions this season.

Gavi's new contract at Barcelona rejected by La Liga

FCB v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Gavi signed a new deal at Barca as his current deal expires in the summer. However, La Liga have rejected the new deal as it would see the Catalan club's wage bill exceed its limit again.

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has been vocal about their issue with Barcelona and claimed that the Camp Nou side's wage bill is already over the limit.

He was quoted by 90MIN:

"[Gavi] has a salary that, as of November, cannot be registered because Barça is over their cap by €200m. We cannot skip the control rules. Barca has a solution and it is to come with a treasury plan to sign. There are no levers anymore Or, if there are, they cannot use them."

Tebas added:

"If Barça has problems with fair play, we are co-responsible. I never said anything just to annoy Barca. With Bartomeu, there were salary limits. Barca was at the maximum but they went too far. Real Madrid does not spend everything, they had a piggy bank because every year they made €25m profit. Barca did not and have now been penalised."

Barca will now have to make a lot of wage cuts in the summer to keep Gavi. Chelsea have registered interest in the midfielder, but he is determined to stay at Camp Nou.

