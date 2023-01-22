Create

"Generational flat track bully" - Twitter reacts hilariously as Erling Haaland scores yet another hat-trick in Manchester City 3-0 Wolves

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jan 22, 2023 09:56 PM IST
Twitter erupted after Erling Haaland's masterclass for Manchester City

Twitter exploded as Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to secure a 3-0 win for Manchester City in their Premier League home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Cityzens were the second-placed team heading into the contest. Wolves, meanwhile, were in the 17th spot.

City's Norwegian hitman opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the game. Riyad Mahrez played Kevin De Bruyne on the right side of Wolves' box. The Belgian whipped in one of his signature crosses, which City's No. 9 headed home in style.

The scoreline was 1-0 as both teams headed down the tunnel for the half-time break. Ilkay Gundogan was brought down inside Wolves' penalty area at the start of the second-half and Pep Guardiola's team were awarded a penalty, which Haaland converted in the 50th minute.

The former Borussia Dortmund star's hat-trick goal came four minutes later. Riyad Mahrez pounced on a horrific error from Jose Sa to set the striker up and Haaland converted from close range with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa being left in No Man’s Land.

The win marked the Cityzens' 14th league win of the season as they managed to temporarily reduce the deficit on league leaders Arsenal to two points. Guardiola's team, however, have played two more games than the Gunners at the moment. Mikel Arteta's side will return to action against Manchester United later tonight (January 22).

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's convincing home win against Wolves:

Erling Haaland already has more career Premier League hat tricks than Cristiano Ronaldo...IT'S ONLY JANUARY IN HIS FIRST-EVER PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON 🤯 https://t.co/HlyutEWJr3
Erling Haaland has already matched last season's top Premier League goal scorers.It's only January 😳 😱 https://t.co/5Yal4gJuiU
It’s already four hattricks this season for Erling Haaland — his first Premier League season 🔵🧘🏼‍♂️ #Haaland https://t.co/e3mvBydEn5
✅ Premier League top goalscorer (23)✅ Premier League most assists (11) Haaland and De Bruyne have an incredible partnership 🔝 https://t.co/Ta7aSb6tm1
⚡️ @ErlingHaaland is scoring at an incredible rate!His 24 #PL goals so far in 2022/23 eclipses the winning Golden Boot tally in the last four seasons 😱 https://t.co/gca0vkITFo
HAALAND HAT TRICK!UNREAL GOALSCORER 😤 https://t.co/oj43qwTaGk
ERLING HAALAND HAT-TRICK 🤯 https://t.co/40M9kviQWc
ERLING HAALAND HAT TRICK ⚡ https://t.co/NcG2AYlNF5
Kevin De Bruyne ➡️ Erling HaalandInevitable duo. https://t.co/0zUVeK8Llm
2⃣3⃣ Jamie Vardy (19/20)2⃣3⃣ Harry Kane (20/21)2⃣3⃣ Mo Salah, Son (21/22)Erling Haaland now has 23 Premier League goals... the same number as the last three Golden Boot winners.🎯 https://t.co/kk3RWocyCn
Name: Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 Job: scoring hat-tricks for fun ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/nta9JSWRZH
De Bruyne cross: Haaland header: https://t.co/83q7vSz1SN
24 GOALS 🤯HAALAND PASSES LAST YEAR'S PL GOLDEN BOOT WINNERS ⚽️ https://t.co/NIbaRhEFfj
24hours later, Erling Haaland scores 4th hat trick and 31st goal of the season.. https://t.co/NjDT4clT1d
@premierleague goals this season12 Wolves15 Everton 15 HAALAND left-foot https://t.co/JGL927wc5Y
4 - Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record (fourth hat-trick in 65th app). 19 - Erling Haaland65 - Ruud van Nistelrooy81 - Luis Suárez86 - Alan Shearer89 - Robbie Fowler Playground. https://t.co/4rg2aHuP7a
It took Luis Suarez 𝟴𝟭 Premier League appearances to score four hat tricks. Erling Haaland did it in 𝟭𝟵.BUILT DIFFERENT 😤 https://t.co/1uSoZuPWG9
Haaland has now surpassed last season's Premier League Golden Boot winners.There are still 18 games left 😅 https://t.co/7ifMgLTcPV
Erling Haaland has scored more career hat-tricks than Kylian Mbappe!🤯🔥 https://t.co/nRyKNWlYSS
Erling Haaland scores from a Kevin De Bruyne assist.In other news water is wet and grass is green. https://t.co/H7B3JMn0wv
Erling Haaland 2022/23 goal catalogue https://t.co/WsYEz97iW9
🇳🇴🤖 Haaland has now scored 23 goals in the Premier League, this is the same number as the top scorer of the last four seasons: 21/22 (Son + Salah), 20/21 (Kane) 19/20 (Vardy), 18/19 (Salah + Auba + Kane). He has 17 full games left to play, by the way… https://t.co/zZOVdgxhje
Haaland is a generational flat track bully. He's stealing the lunch money off these midtable teams dawg
Getting boring now Erling Haaland
🇳🇴 Erling Haaland, bugün attığı gollerle birlikte toplam gol sayısında aşağıdaki takımları geride bıraktı.🔹 Chelsea🔹 Southampton🔹Everton🔹 Bournemouth🔹 Wolves🔹 West Ham🔹 Nottingham Forest🔹 Crystal Palace🔹 Aston Villa https://t.co/2BPDdTatOV
Haaland you have my girlfriend 🥺🥺💙
Bravo 👏🏾 Thats the @ManCity we passionately support. #PremierLeague #MCIWOL #Haaland
Haaland only completed 6 passes and today😳 touched the ball only 16 times

Erling Haaland is leading the way for Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Erling Haaland has now scored 31 goals for Manchester City this season and 25 of those goals have come in the Premier League. To provide context to the Norwegian's insane form, City have scored a total of 53 goals in the league this season.

While there have been doubts about the player's build-up play and quality on the ball, there is no denying the fact that he is currently one of the best goalscorers in the world. The No. 9's form has been one of the main reasons behind Pep Guardiola's team still being the in the Premier League title race this season.

Manchester City will return to action on January 27 as they take on Arsenal in an FA Cup fourth-round clash.

