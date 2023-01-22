"Generational flat track bully" - Twitter reacts hilariously as Erling Haaland scores yet another hat-trick in Manchester City 3-0 Wolves

Twitter exploded as Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to secure a 3-0 win for Manchester City in their Premier League home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The Cityzens were the second-placed team heading into the contest. Wolves, meanwhile, were in the 17th spot.
City's Norwegian hitman opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the game. Riyad Mahrez played Kevin De Bruyne on the right side of Wolves' box. The Belgian whipped in one of his signature crosses, which City's No. 9 headed home in style.
The scoreline was 1-0 as both teams headed down the tunnel for the half-time break. Ilkay Gundogan was brought down inside Wolves' penalty area at the start of the second-half and Pep Guardiola's team were awarded a penalty, which Haaland converted in the 50th minute.
The former Borussia Dortmund star's hat-trick goal came four minutes later. Riyad Mahrez pounced on a horrific error from Jose Sa to set the striker up and Haaland converted from close range with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa being left in No Man’s Land.
The win marked the Cityzens' 14th league win of the season as they managed to temporarily reduce the deficit on league leaders Arsenal to two points. Guardiola's team, however, have played two more games than the Gunners at the moment. Mikel Arteta's side will return to action against Manchester United later tonight (January 22).
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's convincing home win against Wolves:
Erling Haaland is leading the way for Manchester City in the Premier League
Erling Haaland has now scored 31 goals for Manchester City this season and 25 of those goals have come in the Premier League. To provide context to the Norwegian's insane form, City have scored a total of 53 goals in the league this season.
While there have been doubts about the player's build-up play and quality on the ball, there is no denying the fact that he is currently one of the best goalscorers in the world. The No. 9's form has been one of the main reasons behind Pep Guardiola's team still being the in the Premier League title race this season.
Manchester City will return to action on January 27 as they take on Arsenal in an FA Cup fourth-round clash.
