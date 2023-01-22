"Generational flat track bully" - Twitter reacts hilariously as Erling Haaland scores yet another hat-trick in Manchester City 3-0 Wolves

Twitter exploded as Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to secure a 3-0 win for Manchester City in their Premier League home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Cityzens were the second-placed team heading into the contest. Wolves, meanwhile, were in the 17th spot.

City's Norwegian hitman opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the game. Riyad Mahrez played Kevin De Bruyne on the right side of Wolves' box. The Belgian whipped in one of his signature crosses, which City's No. 9 headed home in style.

The scoreline was 1-0 as both teams headed down the tunnel for the half-time break. Ilkay Gundogan was brought down inside Wolves' penalty area at the start of the second-half and Pep Guardiola's team were awarded a penalty, which Haaland converted in the 50th minute.

The former Borussia Dortmund star's hat-trick goal came four minutes later. Riyad Mahrez pounced on a horrific error from Jose Sa to set the striker up and Haaland converted from close range with Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa being left in No Man’s Land.

The win marked the Cityzens' 14th league win of the season as they managed to temporarily reduce the deficit on league leaders Arsenal to two points. Guardiola's team, however, have played two more games than the Gunners at the moment. Mikel Arteta's side will return to action against Manchester United later tonight (January 22).

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's convincing home win against Wolves:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erling Haaland already has more career Premier League hat tricks than Cristiano Ronaldo...



IT'S ONLY JANUARY IN HIS FIRST-EVER PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON 🤯 Erling Haaland already has more career Premier League hat tricks than Cristiano Ronaldo...IT'S ONLY JANUARY IN HIS FIRST-EVER PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON 🤯 https://t.co/HlyutEWJr3

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



It's only January Erling Haaland has already matched last season's top Premier League goal scorers.It's only January Erling Haaland has already matched last season's top Premier League goal scorers.It's only January 😳 😱 https://t.co/5Yal4gJuiU

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🧘🏼‍♂️ It’s already four hattricks this season for Erling Haaland — his first Premier League season🧘🏼‍♂️ #Haaland It’s already four hattricks this season for Erling Haaland — his first Premier League season 🔵🧘🏼‍♂️ #Haaland https://t.co/e3mvBydEn5

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Premier League top goalscorer (23)

Premier League most assists (11)



Haaland and De Bruyne have an incredible partnership Premier League top goalscorer (23)Premier League most assists (11)Haaland and De Bruyne have an incredible partnership ✅ Premier League top goalscorer (23)✅ Premier League most assists (11) Haaland and De Bruyne have an incredible partnership 🔝 https://t.co/Ta7aSb6tm1

Premier League @premierleague



His 24 @ErlingHaaland is scoring at an incredible rate!His 24 #PL goals so far in 2022/23 eclipses the winning Golden Boot tally in the last four seasons ⚡️ @ErlingHaaland is scoring at an incredible rate!His 24 #PL goals so far in 2022/23 eclipses the winning Golden Boot tally in the last four seasons 😱 https://t.co/gca0vkITFo

B/R Football @brfootball Erling Haaland



Inevitable duo. Kevin De BruyneErling HaalandInevitable duo. Kevin De Bruyne ➡️ Erling HaalandInevitable duo. https://t.co/0zUVeK8Llm

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Jamie Vardy (19/20)

Harry Kane (20/21)

Mo Salah, Son (21/22)



Erling Haaland now has 23 Premier League goals... the same number as the last three Golden Boot winners. Jamie Vardy (19/20)Harry Kane (20/21)Mo Salah, Son (21/22)Erling Haaland now has 23 Premier League goals... the same number as the last three Golden Boot winners. 2⃣3⃣ Jamie Vardy (19/20)2⃣3⃣ Harry Kane (20/21)2⃣3⃣ Mo Salah, Son (21/22)Erling Haaland now has 23 Premier League goals... the same number as the last three Golden Boot winners.🎯 https://t.co/kk3RWocyCn

433 @433

Job: scoring hat-tricks for fun Name: Erling HaalandJob: scoring hat-tricks for fun Name: Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 Job: scoring hat-tricks for fun ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/nta9JSWRZH

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



HAALAND PASSES LAST YEAR'S PL GOLDEN BOOT WINNERS 24 GOALS 🤯HAALAND PASSES LAST YEAR'S PL GOLDEN BOOT WINNERS 24 GOALS 🤯HAALAND PASSES LAST YEAR'S PL GOLDEN BOOT WINNERS ⚽️ https://t.co/NIbaRhEFfj

Ryan @bernardooooV3 24hours later, Erling Haaland scores 4th hat trick and 31st goal of the season.. 24hours later, Erling Haaland scores 4th hat trick and 31st goal of the season.. https://t.co/NjDT4clT1d

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record (fourth hat-trick in 65th app).



19 - Erling Haaland

65 - Ruud van Nistelrooy

81 - Luis Suárez

86 - Alan Shearer

89 - Robbie Fowler



Playground. 4 - Erling Haaland has scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick in just his 19th appearance, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record (fourth hat-trick in 65th app). 19 - Erling Haaland65 - Ruud van Nistelrooy81 - Luis Suárez86 - Alan Shearer89 - Robbie Fowler Playground. https://t.co/4rg2aHuP7a

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



BUILT DIFFERENT It took Luis Suarez 𝟴𝟭 Premier League appearances to score four hat tricks. Erling Haaland did it in 𝟭𝟵.BUILT DIFFERENT It took Luis Suarez 𝟴𝟭 Premier League appearances to score four hat tricks. Erling Haaland did it in 𝟭𝟵.BUILT DIFFERENT 😤 https://t.co/1uSoZuPWG9

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



There are still 18 games left Haaland has now surpassed last season's Premier League Golden Boot winners.There are still 18 games left Haaland has now surpassed last season's Premier League Golden Boot winners.There are still 18 games left 😅 https://t.co/7ifMgLTcPV

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl Erling Haaland has scored more career hat-tricks than Kylian Mbappe!🤯 Erling Haaland has scored more career hat-tricks than Kylian Mbappe!🤯🔥 https://t.co/nRyKNWlYSS

90min @90min_Football Erling Haaland scores from a Kevin De Bruyne assist.



In other news water is wet and grass is green. Erling Haaland scores from a Kevin De Bruyne assist.In other news water is wet and grass is green. https://t.co/H7B3JMn0wv

🫵🏽 @idoxvi Erling Haaland 2022/23 goal catalogue Erling Haaland 2022/23 goal catalogue https://t.co/WsYEz97iW9

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🤖 Haaland has now scored 23 goals in the Premier League, this is the same number as the top scorer of the last four seasons: 21/22 (Son + Salah), 20/21 (Kane) 19/20 (Vardy), 18/19 (Salah + Auba + Kane).



He has 17 full games left to play, by the way… 🤖 Haaland has now scored 23 goals in the Premier League, this is the same number as the top scorer of the last four seasons: 21/22 (Son + Salah), 20/21 (Kane) 19/20 (Vardy), 18/19 (Salah + Auba + Kane).He has 17 full games left to play, by the way… 🇳🇴🤖 Haaland has now scored 23 goals in the Premier League, this is the same number as the top scorer of the last four seasons: 21/22 (Son + Salah), 20/21 (Kane) 19/20 (Vardy), 18/19 (Salah + Auba + Kane). He has 17 full games left to play, by the way… https://t.co/zZOVdgxhje

SJ @316simsim Haaland is a generational flat track bully. He's stealing the lunch money off these midtable teams dawg Haaland is a generational flat track bully. He's stealing the lunch money off these midtable teams dawg

FinKitch @FinKitch Getting boring now Erling Haaland Getting boring now Erling Haaland

Play Spor @playspor Erling Haaland, bugün attığı gollerle birlikte toplam gol sayısında aşağıdaki takımları geride bıraktı.



Chelsea

Southampton

Everton

Bournemouth

Wolves

West Ham

Nottingham Forest

Crystal Palace

Aston Villa Erling Haaland, bugün attığı gollerle birlikte toplam gol sayısında aşağıdaki takımları geride bıraktı.ChelseaSouthamptonEvertonBournemouthWolvesWest HamNottingham ForestCrystal PalaceAston Villa 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland, bugün attığı gollerle birlikte toplam gol sayısında aşağıdaki takımları geride bıraktı.🔹 Chelsea🔹 Southampton🔹Everton🔹 Bournemouth🔹 Wolves🔹 West Ham🔹 Nottingham Forest🔹 Crystal Palace🔹 Aston Villa https://t.co/2BPDdTatOV

Johnte @jhonte_ Haaland you have my girlfriend 🥺🥺 Haaland you have my girlfriend 🥺🥺💙

Abubakar Gwarzo @AbubakarAAG touched the ball only 16 times Haaland only completed 6 passes and todaytouched the ball only 16 times Haaland only completed 6 passes and today😳 touched the ball only 16 times

Erling Haaland is leading the way for Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Erling Haaland has now scored 31 goals for Manchester City this season and 25 of those goals have come in the Premier League. To provide context to the Norwegian's insane form, City have scored a total of 53 goals in the league this season.

While there have been doubts about the player's build-up play and quality on the ball, there is no denying the fact that he is currently one of the best goalscorers in the world. The No. 9's form has been one of the main reasons behind Pep Guardiola's team still being the in the Premier League title race this season.

Manchester City will return to action on January 27 as they take on Arsenal in an FA Cup fourth-round clash.

