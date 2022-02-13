"Genuinely baffles me" - Alan Hutton says he doesn't understand why Donny van de Beek didn't feature regularly for Manchester United

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton can't understand why Manchester United didn't play Donny van de Beek more.

The 24-year-old made 50 appearances for United across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2020. However, most of them came off the bench. Van de Beek subsequently moved to Everton on loan on the January transfer deadline day.

He played his first full 90 minutes of Premier League football as the Toffees beat Leeds United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Van de Beek impressed in the middle of the park, especially in duels won, tackles made and chances created.

utdreport @utdreport



89.5% pass accuracy

51 touches

10 ball recoveries

7 duels won

Most possessions won in the middle third (6)

Joint-most tackles made (4)

Joint-most aerial duels won (3)

1 interception

1 chance created



[@Squawka] Donny van de Beek vs Leeds:89.5% pass accuracy51 touches10 ball recoveries7 duels wonMost possessions won in the middle third (6)Joint-most tackles made (4)Joint-most aerial duels won (3)1 interception1 chance created Donny van de Beek vs Leeds: 89.5% pass accuracy51 touches10 ball recoveries7 duels wonMost possessions won in the middle third (6)Joint-most tackles made (4)Joint-most aerial duels won (3)1 interception1 chance created[@Squawka] https://t.co/ZEzdaDJrzb

Interestingly, he aggregated only 584 minutes of Premier League action while at United. Hutton was baffled about Van de Beek's lack of game time at Old Trafford. He was quoted by HITC telling BBC Radio 5 Live in this regard:

"I do not understand why Donny van de Beek didn’t play at Man Utd. He has been everywhere today. It genuinely baffles me.”

The prowess of the Dutch international midfielder was evident during his time at Ajax. Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were interested in Van de Beek before his £35 million move to the Red Devils.

Van de Beek struggled for game time at Manchester United

Van de Beek (left) struggled for game time at Old Trafford.

The lack of minutes Donny Van de Beek was afforded at Premier League giants Manchester United has taken many by surprise.

When former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed the player, he was quoted by BBC Sport as saying:

"Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team, and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United."

He left Ajax with a reputation of being a tenacious ball-playing midfielder who could play in a variety of positions. That could have been hugely beneficial for a United side longing for midfield reinforcements.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict



🗣 Solskjær’s reaction to Donny van de Beek throwing out his chewing gum after not being subbed on against Villarreal. [ @footballdaily 🗣 Solskjær’s reaction to Donny van de Beek throwing out his chewing gum after not being subbed on against Villarreal. [@footballdaily] https://t.co/0Bqi2gF3fm

However, Solskjaer's reluctance to give van de Beek regular playing time led to the player being named 'Donny van de Benched' by fans.

Nevertheless, Van de Beek has built a good rapport with United fans. The midfielder scored in United's demoralising 4-1 defeat to Watford in what was Solskjaer's final game in charge of the club in November. The Dutchman acknowledged the backing of fans during his goal celebration.

Many believed the departure of Solskjaer would see the Dutchman's Manchester United career to begin in right earnest. Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim boss followed, and he promised to try and give players opportunities.

That was evident, as he immediately bedded youngster Anthony Elanga into the squad, giving Van de Beek hope. However, with just three minutes of Premier League action afforded to him, the Dutchman longed for first-team action.

Also Read Article Continues below

Now new Everton boss Frank Lampard looks to make optimum use of Van de Beek's qualities in midfield.

Edited by Bhargav