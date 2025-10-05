"Genuinely painful to watch", "Too useless" - Fans slam Manchester City star despite their 1-0 win against Brentford in PL clash

Manchester City fans have been left disappointed by the performance of forward Savinho in their narrow Premier League win over Brentford. The Cityzens made it back-to-back league wins as they edged Brentford 1-0 at the GTech Stadium to move within three points of leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side dropped points in the UEFA Champions League in midweek against AS Monaco, and they sought a return to winning ways against Brentford. The Bees had overcome Manchester United in their most recent Premier League game, making them potentially tricky opposition for the Cityzens.

Manchester City claimed all three points in front of the Brentford fans in London, but their own fans were not entirely pleased with the performance of their players. Brazil international Savinho, in particular, received a lot of stick for his display in the game, with a number of fans posting on X.

A fan described the youngster as being painful to watch despite acknowledging his undeniable talent and quality.

Kovacic's XXXL Shorts @2Girls1Schlupp Savinho is genuinely painful to watch, you know he’s an absolutely class footballer, but his decision making is horrendous

Another fan simply stated that the Brazilian forward was useless in the game.

liam.eth @liamudoh Savinho too useless man 😭😭

A fan cried out at the inability of the Brazil international to go past his man with the ball.

Olajide B. @bello_t_o Savinho can’t even go past 1 defender 🙆🏾‍♂️

Another fan labelled Savinho as being frustrating due to his carefree attitude in the game.

TRA 🦋 @RoseMCFC Savinho just doesn’t care does he. Frustrating to watch

A fan accused the forward of showing nothing for the side in either direction and lacking fight in the game.

Buckshot Roberts @CITYLIFE1969 Savinho showing nothing going forward and nothing going back and absolutely no fight in him 🤨🤷🏼‍♂️

Savinho made his fourth league appearance of the season for Manchester City, and he has yet to score or provide an assist this season. The 21-year-old was on the pitch for 90 minutes and failed to complete both of the dribbles he attempted in the game. He won two of his six ground duels in the game and made seven ball recoveries for his side.

Manchester City edge Brentford in tight contest

Manchester City reigned supreme in their Premier League clash with Brentford at the GTech Stadium, claiming a narrow 1-0 win. The Cityzens moved up to fifth in the standings with 13 points from their first seven games in the league this season.

Erling Haaland scored his ninth league goal of the season in only his seventh appearance for Pep Guardiola's side after just nine minutes of the game. The Cityzens lost key midfielder Rodri to injury midway through the first half, with Nico Gonzalez replacing the Spaniard.

Manchester City failed to score a second goal in the game but kept their opponents at bay, keeping only their third league clean sheet this season. They managed to better the result of Chelsea and Manchester United, who have dropped points at the GTech Stadium this season.

