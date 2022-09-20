“Genuinely think he is one of the most entertaining footballers in the world” – Transfer expert tips Chelsea to be back for talks to sign attacker ‘more dynamic than Havertz’

Chelsea will reportedly be back in the market for AC Milan star Rafael Leao next summer. Journalist Dean Jones reports the Blues are keen on signing the forward, who is described as 'more dynamic' than Kai Havertz.

Jones was talking to GIVEMESPORT when he claimed that the Blues were still keen on signing the AC Milan star. He added that the club will make a move after this season, saying:

"Leao is a bit more dynamic than Havertz. The way he plays is with more thrust and bursts and, at the moment, I genuinely think he is one of the most entertaining footballers in the world.

"Chelsea will be back for talks about him at the end of the season."

Leao is yet to sign a new deal at San Siro and was a transfer target for Chelsea in the summer. They made an informal bid for the Portuguese star, but it was rejected by the Serie A side.

Paolo Maldini confirmed the Blues' approach and said last week:

"Leao's renewal? It is a question that we have already faced many months ago. Rafa knows that, to become even stronger, the best solution is to stay with us.

"We are a young and growing team. But we intend to do great things and grow with him. Chelsea made an informal offer for Leao in the summer but Milan decided to reject it.

"With Leao, Bennacer and Kalulu we started talking about their contract renewal for some time."

Chelsea target advised against AC Milan exit

Former AC Milan striker Jean Pierre Papin has urged Rafael Leao to stay at the San Siro and continue his growth. He claimed that Maldini's words were apt for the Portuguese and said:

"Maldini said that if he wants to become even stronger, he must stay. I agree with Paolo. Leao must look at Chełsea's squad and ask himself: 'How much space would I find as a starter?

"At Milan, he is untouchable. He knows how to express himself, and he knows his teammates perfectly. Staying and growing in the Rossoneri is the best choice."

The Rossoneri's title defense in Serie A has got off to a decent start, with four wins and two draws in the opening seven matches.

