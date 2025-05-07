"Genuinely want Ittihad to rip apart Al-Nassr", "Defence is ggs" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's side name XI for Al-Ittihad clash

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates are set to face league leaders Al-Ittihad in a league match, and the selection of manager Stefano Pioli has evoked reactions. The Knights of Najd are aiming to close the gap to the leaders, who are eight points ahead in the league standings.

Al-Nassr experienced heartbreak in their most recent outing as J-League outfit Kawasaki Frontale eliminated from the AFC Champions League Elite semi-finals. Fellow Saudi outfit Al-Ahli went on to win the competition, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo's side to fight for an unlikely league title.

Stefano Pioli has been forced into a change, with Ayman Yahya coming into the starting XI for the game. He replaces club-record signing Jhon Duran, who misses out on the game at their Al-Awwal Park home through suspension.

The lineups for the game have led to reactions from fans, and a number of them have made their thoughts known on X. A fan expressed their desire to see Al-Ittihad claim a comprehensive victory.

"I genuinely want ittihad to rip apart nassr", they wrote.

Another fan complained about the signings of South American duo Wesley and Duran, pointing out that the money could have been used better.

"Wasted money on Duran and Wesley. Should have made Ayman the starting RW. And then buy a good midfielder and a U23 Midfielder. Stupid management", they wrote.

Another fan bemoaned the absence of Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte.

"Why get out of the list Laporte for Wesley or Angelo for get on bench wesley and Angelo", they posted.

A fan complained about the Knights of Najd's backline.

"Defense is ggs", they wrote.

Another fan celebrated the absence of Duran from the squad.

"NO JHON HARAM 😭❤️", they posted.

Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr in the reverse fixture and will hope to hand them a first league defeat since they lost to Al-Qadsiah last month. They have lined up with the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, Danilo Pereira, Houssem Aouar, and Moussa Diaby in their starting XI to face Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Why is Jhon Duran not lining up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are without star striker Jhon Duran for the visit of rivals and league leaders Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. The 21-year-old Colombia international has been in the Middle East since January, having joined the Knights of Najd for around £64 million.

Duran received a booking in the second half of Al-Nassr's most recent league game against Damac, which they won 3-2. The former Aston Villa man had previously been booked against Al-Ahli, Al-Shabab, and Al-Riyadh, resulting in four bookings.

Jhon Duran has scored five goals in ten league appearances playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. The youngster has also received one red card, in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Al-Ettifaq in February.

