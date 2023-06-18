Georgina Rodriguez dazzles in cream dress and purple boots as she steps out with Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez dazzled as she stunned in a creamy top and purple boots while walking alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid. The Portuguese footballer, meanwhile, rocked a brown t-shirt and a white pair of pants.

Ronaldo was recently on international duty and played the full 90 minutes during Portugal's 3-2 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't get on the scoresheet, he was important in terms of his playmaking as he played a crucial role in the first goal.

Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, was seen enjoying some valuable pre-birthday time with Ronaldo Jr. ahead of his 13th birthday.

Leo Caeiro defended Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for suing TikToker

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently sued TikToker Pablo Bone. Bone is also Rodriguez's former colleague as they worked together at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Bone recently released a video criticizing Rodriguez. He said about the model (via SPORT):

"She was always like that, even if she didn't have a lot of money, she always had these airs of superiority and arrogance. She moved in environments with a lot of money despite living in a poor, very cheap apartment. She always wanted to advance, grow... And when she met Cristiano, it was her opportunity for stardom."

Rodriguez decided to sue her former colleague for defamation after his recent comments. Caeiro has now defended Rodriguez for what she did. Speaking on the matter, Caeiro said (A Televisao):

“I find it very ugly, even if it were true, to look for the past when we already have the future made. In this case, I am against TikToker. A woman who is already a mother, is with Cristiano Ronaldo… why didn't she speak up before? I think Georgina made perfect sense to sue him.”

Ronaldo and Rordriguez's relationship is a much-discussed topic and is rarely out of the public eye.

Poll : 0 votes