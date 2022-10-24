Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her Halloween decorations in stunning dress amid Cristiano Ronaldo exile at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posed in a stunning dress while decorating their house for Halloween as the ominous situation regarding the Manchester United forward continues.

Ghoulish decorations, including skeletons, were snapped along with pumpkins and cobwebs as Rodriguez prepares for 31 October, per The Sun.

The Argentinian model looked the part in a stylish gold dress and orange heels as the spooky season approaches.

Ronaldo has been entangled in controversy this past week after storming down the tunnel in Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

The Red Devils dropped the Portuguese forward for the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October after it came to light that he had refused to come on as a substitute.

B/R Football @brfootball



(via

Cristiano Ronaldo went to the tunnel before the game ended against Tottenham(via @TelemundoSports Cristiano Ronaldo went to the tunnel before the game ended against Tottenham 😬(via @TelemundoSports)https://t.co/nYwKlpKiSd

Ronaldo has netted just two goals in 12 appearances this season and speculation is growing over his future.

It had appeared throughout this past summer that the striker had looked to depart United, although no transfer ensued.

The Portuguese has cut a frustrated figure on numerous occasions this season, none more so than in a drab 0-0 draw with Newcastle United on 16 October.

Rodriguez brought daughters Alana, 4, and Eva, 5 as well as sons Cristiano Jr, 12, and Mateo, 4 with her to watch the forward in the draw.

They watched an uninspiring performance from both United and Ronaldo as the striker managed just one shot all game before being substituted in the 72nd minute.

His current deal at Old Trafford runs until next summer when there will be the option of a one-year extension.

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United because of his lack of game time according to Gary Neville

Neville tips Ronaldo to leave after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has started just six of 12 appearances for Manchester United this season.

His lack of a starting role under Erik ten Hag has led to the forward becoming frustrated and Neville believes it's only a matter of time before he leaves.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via BBC Sport) the former United captain said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is going to have to go somewhere else and play every week because he can't accept being on the bench. That's fine, but end it this week or create a truce to get to the World Cup and then end it."

HLTCO @HLTCO Whatever side of the Ronaldo debate you’re on, this was fantastic TV.



Whatever side of the Ronaldo debate you’re on, this was fantastic TV. https://t.co/IUUYA6q5FH

The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts in late November and ends on 18 December, just before the January transfer window comes around.

It may be in the winter window that Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo finally decide on a departure, but how that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

The Red Devils will likely want a fee paid for a player who currently sits on £365,000-a-week, per The Sun.

Ronaldo will no doubt want to join a top European club but potential suitors may look to wait until next summer when he is likely to be available on a free transfer.

Poll : 0 votes