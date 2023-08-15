Georgina Rodriguez posts positive update on Cristiano Ronaldo after injury during Arab Club Champions Cup final

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr lift the Arab Champions Cup by scoring two goals against Al-Hilal. He lifted the first trophy of the season with Al-Nassr, but that came at the cost of an injured Ronaldo.

The Portuguese was replaced in the 115th minute due to injury. He was unable to leave the pitch and was stretchered off. However, Ronaldo did everything possible in his power to win the tournament and he was the best player in the tournament. The forward scored six goals and was the top scorer as well.

All we know about Ronaldo's injury is that he got hurt in the knee and nothing further than that. Luis Castro, the coach of Al-Nassr provided an update on him.

On Tuesday (August 15), Georgina Rodriguez posted an Instagram story of her working out with her partner, which shows that Cristiano Ronaldo is already on the recovery path.

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story in which Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen at the back

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is not backing down after the injury and seems to be motivated enough to return back to the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Arab Club Champions Cup win on Instagram

After the entire football world beat him down last season, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be making waves this season with his new club. It's clear to the fans that he is much happier in Saudi Arabia as compared to his previous club, Manchester United.

After his win, the ex-Real Madrid player expressed his happiness on Instagram and thanked his teammates. He said:

"Extremely proud to helped the team winning this important trophy for the 1st time! Thank you to everyone in the club that was involved in this great achievement and to my familly and friends for always being by my side! Fantastic support by our fans! This also belongs to you!💛💙 @alnassr"

Despite having left the European leagues, the Al-Nassr player seems to only get better with time. Having helped his team win a major trophy in his first year with the club proved that Cristiano Ronaldo is still a top player.

Many footballers are following in Ronaldo's footsteps and joining the Saudi Arabian sides. Players such as Karim Benzema, Sadio Mane, and now Neymar have switched over to the Middle East despite having multiple offers from European clubs.

It seems that Saudi Arabian football is steadily growing with more big names joining the Saudi Pro League.