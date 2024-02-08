Georgina Rodriguez shares adorable Instagram story on Cristiano Ronaldo’s 39th birthday

Georgina Rodriguez shared a cute Instagram story on her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's 39th birthday on Monday (February 5).

Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Having scored over 850 goals for club and country since emerging on the scene two decades ago, the Portugal captain has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

He's coming off a goal-filled 2023, netting 54 times for club and country, the most by any player. PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane finished two goals behind, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland another two goals adrift.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in December 2022 on a free transfer. The star lives in Riyadh with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, along with their five kids. On her partner's 39th birthday, Georgina uploaded an Instagram story of two of her younger children playing.

Here's the screenshot of her story:

Screenshot of Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

Georgina has two children with Ronaldo and co-parent three others. Having lived in Madrid, Turin and Manchester, the Ronaldo family has been in the Kingdom for the last year.

What's next for Georgina Rodriguez's partner Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a mid-season break with his Saudi Arabian club side Al-Nassr.

Having recently recovered from a thigh issue, the 39-year-old is set to feature in his side's final friendly against Al-Hilal on Thursday (February 8) before the season resumes. The two Saudi Arabian giants also lead the Saudi Pro League after 19 games, with Al-Hilal seven points ahead of Ronaldo's Al-Nassr (46).

Ronaldo has been in sparkling form in his first full season in Saudi Arabian football. In 25 games across competitions, he has netted 24 times and also provided 11 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 games in the Saudi top flight.

It's pertinent to note that Ronaldo's injury forced the postponement of Al-Nassr's two friendlies in China last month. It also kept him out of a blockbuster friendly clash with his arch-rival Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in Riyadh on February 1, which Ronaldo's team won 6-0.