Georgina Rodriguez teases second season of hit show 'I am Georgina', with fans curious for more details about Cristiano Ronaldo's personal life

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has teased about a second season of her hit Netflix show, 'Soy Georgina (I am Georgina).'

Georgina has attained celebrity status during her relationship with Ronaldo. The stunning Argentine, who has over 45 million Instagram followers, has an active social life and is not shy about showing off the luxurious life she leads with Ronaldo.

She gave fans a glimpse of her life in the first season of the Netflix show 'Soy Georgina' last year. It covered Ronaldo and Rodriguez’s adventures in Turin, Italy, showing all the nitty gritty of their lives during the Portuguese’s time at Juventus.

Fans of the power couple showered the show with love, compelling Netflix to renew it. Georgina has teased the upcoming second season of the hit show.

In the promotional poster, Georgina is seen posing with a red credit card and blowing a diamond whistle, mimicking a referee in football. At the top of the poster, it reads “Let’s go for the double”, while the premier date, 2 March 2023, is written at the bottom.

The upcoming season could shed light on the drama that unfolded before Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit in November. It might also contain a peek into the lives of Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez following the superstar’s move to Al Nassr in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo endures first defeat in Al Nassr colours in Saudi Super Cup

On Sunday (January 22), Cristiano Ronaldo made his Al Nassr debut to much fanfare. The Portugal international did not find the back of the net but produced a decent performance as his team beat Al Ettifaq 1-0.

On Thursday (January 26) night, in the Saudi Super Cup against Al Ittihad, the 37-year-old was expected to score his first goal for Al Nassr. Much to fans' dismay, the new club captain ended up cutting a frustrated figure as Al Ittihad secured a 3-1 win over Al Nassr.

Troll Football @Troll_Fotballl



Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with "Messi Messi" chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad Saudi Arabia fans taunting Ronaldo with "Messi Messi" chants after he lost the Saudi Supercup to Al-Ittihad😭😭https://t.co/WuzN35VUxQ

Cristiano Ronaldo lodged only one shot on target. He played only two passes into the final third, misplaced all attempted crosses, did not create any chances and lost four of five aerial duels.

Poll : 0 votes