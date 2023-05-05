Georgina Rodriguez vs Antonela Roccuzzo: Comparing the price of electric cars owned by Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend and Lionel Messi’s wife

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have seen their respective partners Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo purchase new eco-friendly and stylish electric cars. But how do they compare in terms of features and price?

Georgina Rodriguez has become one of the first people in Spain to own a limited edition Smart #1 SUV electric car, according to SportBible (via Sportskeeda).

The vehicle features a checkered design, platinum Gold roof, and LED lighting with 64 different colors and 20 intensity levels. Additionally, it boasts a range of 273 miles (440 km) and costs around £41,200. Rodriguez has been seen driving the car in her Netflix series 'I am Georgina.'

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Georgina Rodriguez (Cristiano's girlfriend) commented on Messi and Antonella's Instagram photo. Georgina Rodriguez (Cristiano's girlfriend) commented on Messi and Antonella's Instagram photo. ❤️ https://t.co/ErSfJnOsc4

Antonela Roccuzzo, Messi's wife since 2017, has also acquired an electric car, the Mini Cooper, which is not yet available in the market, according to Diario Una (via Sportskeeda).

The vehicle features a blue and white color scheme and has a top speed of 150 kilometers per hour. It is set to launch in 2024 and is valued at €30,000. Roccuzzo has been spotted driving the car while exploring the streets of France.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez are promoting the same clothing brand Alo Yoga on social media. dlvr.it/SVqLNv Lionel Messi's wife Antonella Rocuzzo and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez are promoting the same clothing brand Alo Yoga on social media. dlvr.it/SVqLNv

Both Georgina Rodriguez and Antonela Roccuzzo have shown interest in versatile and luxurious electric vehicles. However, Rodriguez's car is more expensive and exclusive than Roccuzzo's, as it is the first of its kind in Spain and has more features and options. Roccuzzo's car, on the other hand, is more affordable and classic, inspired by the iconic Mini Cooper of the 1950s.

Cristiano Ronaldo banned Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties after Lionel Messi incident

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has banned his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez from hosting parties, and the reason behind it is reportedly Lionel Messi. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stopped his girlfriend from organizing parties after an incident involving his arch-rival and Barcelona in 2017.

The Portuguese football icon and his girlfriend of seven years now live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with their five children. She does not throw parties in the Arabian kingdom, and SportsManor (via Daily Post) reports that the reason for the ban involves an El Clasico match.

On April 24, 2017, the same day as El Clasico, Georgina threw a party, expecting that her partner Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid would be celebrating a victory. However, things did not go according to plan, as Lionel Messi scored two goals, leading Barca to a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid. The Portugal captain also failed to make an impact on the game.

Since that fateful night when Lionel Messi secured Barca's win, Cristiano Ronaldo has banned his girlfriend from hosting parties. According to SportsManor, he is superstitious and believes that organizing parties could negatively affect his performance and the team's results.

Poll : 0 votes