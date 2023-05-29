Gerard Pique and girlfriend Clara Chia spotted at Coldplay concert also attended by Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo 

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, as well as Gerard Pique and his girlfriend Clara Chia, were spotted at Coldplay's recent concert in the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. The famous band held the concert as part of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward attended the concert after helping his team win the Ligue 1 title. Lionel Messi netted in the Parisian club's latest 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. They now have 85 points from 37 matches, four more than second-placed RC Lens with one game to go.

Gerard Pique, meanwhile, is living his retired life. He recently traveled to Saudi Arabia to spend a holiday for his girlfriend Clara Chia's birthday.

The legendary defender then traveled to the United States to meet his kids, Milan and Sasha. Pique's former partner recently shifted bases from Miami to Barcelona, along with the kids.

When Gerard Pique claimed that he didn't congratulate Lionel Messi after the 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique spent more than a decade side by side, helping Barcelona win a lot of trophies. The pair shared the pitch as teammates for a massive 506 matches.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was perhaps the crowning moment of Messi's legendary career. Pique, however, didn't congratulate his former teammate for his tremendous achievement.

Speaking to TikToker John Nelis, the former La Roja defender said (via MD):

“No, honestly no. My last months were very hard and I needed to disconnect. I haven’t seen any sport, and I didn’t even see any World Cup games. This will seen crazy to you but I didn’t watch any games, just the final and not the whole game.”

Pique, though, was recently quizzed about Messi's potential return to Barcelona. The Argentine is expected to leave PSG upon the expiration of his contract.

He has been linked with a return to Barca, and Pique told RAC1 on the matter:

“If he is still motivated, it’d be normal to stay in Europe and then Barcelona can enter his plans. Or maybe he will go to MLS. For Barcelona fans, who know how he has made us feel, it would be a great feeling for all of us. Only he knows what to do with his future."

He added:

"I think the World Cup was the great dream he had, the title he was missing to be considered the best in history. From now on, everything he decides is more a personal matter of where to find happiness."

Both Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique are bonafide Barcelona legends and have helped the Catalan club win many trophies in their careers.

