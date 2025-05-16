Gerard Pique makes feelings clear with reaction to Barcelona winning LaLiga title after win against Espanyol

Barcelona legend Gerard Piqué has shared a message on social media after his former team clinched the LaLiga title. The Catalans arrived at the RCDE Stadium on Thursday, May 15, needing a win against Espanyol to secure the league.

Hansi Flick's team were made to toil by their local rivals, but Lamine Yamal finally secured the breakthrough in the 53rd minute. In his typical style, the 17-year-old cut in from the right flank and curled a beautiful ball into the top corner.

Yamal was in the thick of things again in the 80th minute, when Leandro Cabrera was shown a red card - via a VAR intervention - for hitting out at the youngster. Yamal then set up Fermin Lopez in the fifth minute of second-half injury time to score the second of the game, helping Barcelona secure their 28th LaLiga title.

Gerard Piqué was ecstatic after the win and took to social media to share his feelings. He wrote:

“What a pleasure.”

The Catalans have now secured the league and cup double in their first season under Hansi Flick. Barcelona have also won the Supercopa de Espana, and reached the semifinal of the Champions League. The champions next face Villarreal at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 18, in the league.

How do Barcelona plan to celebrate their LaLiga triumph?

Barcelona played a great season under Hansi Flick, and have registered 43 wins from 58 games under the German manager so far. They have scored 169 goals and conceded 69, and have defeated Real Madrid four times this season.

While the Catalans will be hurt by the Champions League semifinal loss to Inter Milan, the league triumph should brighten the mood at Camp Nou. The Spanish champions have already planned a victory parade to celebrate their 28th LaLiga title.

The celebrations will start on Friday, May 16, at 6 pm CEST and will include a top-open bus. The parade will start from access gate 13 at Spotify Camp Nou and will roam the streets of the city before concluding at the Arc de Triomf monument.

Barcelona have also announced music and fireworks, as well as further surprises at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this weekend when they take on Villarreal. The league trophy will also be handed over to the team at the game. The Catalans will provide further updates regarding the celebrations on their official website in the coming days.

