Gerard Pique names his pick to win this year's Ballon d'Or

The race for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award is heating up, with football's elite superstars bringing forth their best on the pitch.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has picked his former teammate Lionel Messi as his candidate to claim the accolade. The 34-year-old was quoted as saying:

"The Ballon d'Or? If the winner is voted by the criteria, it's Messi. If they choose the best in the world, it's Messi too."

Pique isn't the only one who believes Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman also tipped the Argentine to claim the coveted prize shortly after his success in the 2021 Copa America.

The Dutchman said:

"He [Messi] has shown time and again he is the best in the world. I know how much he wanted to win the Copa America and he has done it at last. Messi is the prime candidate for the Ballon d’Or after a great season and, for me, he is the favourite.”

Similarly, Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the diminutive forward should go home with the accolade this year.

The tactician said during an interview last week:

"The Ballon d’Or should go to Messi without any doubt. And if I didn’t coach Messi, I would still say Messi. I answer with my heart. I always say what I feel."

The 49-year-old added:

"On the podium with him would have to be Lewandowski and Cristiano."

Lionel Messi on course to win his 7th Ballon d'Or in 2021

Lionel Messi won the Copa America with Argentina this summer

Lionel Messi is the heavy favorite to win the coveted Ballon d'Or award this year following an impressive outing with club and country. The Argentine bagged 38 goals and 14 assists for Barcelona across all competitions last season as he helped the club claim the Copa del Rey.

The 34-year-old also made history by leading his nation to Copa America glory this summer. He finished with the most goals and assists while also being named the best player of the tournament.

The winner of the Ballon d'Or will be announced on November 29. It remains to be seen if Lionel Messi will come out on top.

