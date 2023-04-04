Gerard Pique’s father sends eviction notice to Shakira as she leaves Barcelona mansion in favour of life in Miami: Reports 

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique's father, Joan Pique, has sent an eviction notice to Shakira as the Colombian pop star prepares to leave the city for a move to Miami (according to Diario AS).

Shakira and Barcelona legend Pique split up last year to put an end to their 12-year-long relationship. As a result, ownership of her mansion has fallen into the hands of Gerard Pique's father, Joan.

He has now asked his son's former partner to leave the property before the end of April. Otherwise, she could be the subject of a hefty fine.

Shakira previously opened up on her split with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

When Shakira and Gerard Pique split up, it came as a surprise to many. The Colombian spoke about the matter in an interview last year.

The pair met in 2010 while shooting a video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The singer claimed that after their relationship started, she put her career in second gear to support the Barcelona legend's career.

She said:

"It's been tough, not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult, I try to conceal the situation from them as much as I can. It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes, I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point."

She added:

"But no, it's real. And what's also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids' father. And see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media."

The singer further said:

"I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain to support him, so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love. Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That's all I can say."

