Gerard Pique and Shakira to sell properties they own together in Barcelona to move ahead with their lives: Reports

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and his ex-partner Shakira are reportedly looking forward to selling their properties in Barcelona.

According to the HOLA Magazine, the former couple have agreed to sell multiple properties in Barcelona, where they used to live together during Pique's tenure at Camp Nou. The report has also stated that the former lovers have decided to sell the properties because they are looking forward to a new beginning.

The sale will be led by a grand mansion that spans 3,800 square meters, which was also the primary house of the couple for a long time. The mansion also has a huge swimming pool, a garden, a paddle tennis court, and a well-equipped gym. There are a couple of more houses on the list which are also placed for the purpose of sale.

In March 2011, Gerard Pique and Shakira made their relationship official after meeting for the first time during the shoot of "Waka Waka". However, after 11 years of being together and having two children, the couple parted ways in June last year.

In the last few months, a number of rumors have been fueled with the Colombian singer being romantically involved with other celebrities. However, nothing has been confirmed by the 46-year-old. On the other hand, Gerard Pique is currently in a relationship with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia.

Shakira allegedly dissed Gerard Pique's father in her recent song

The Colombian singer recently released her new song, "El Jefe", where she allegedly dissed Gerard Pique's father, Joan Pique. A part of the lyrics of the song 'El Jefe' are:

“They say that there is no evil that lasts more than a hundred years. But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave…”

The song took a controversial turn as Joan Pique's legal representatives are looking forward to taking action against the 46-year-old singer. As revealed by journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez, his legal team is ready to file a lawsuit against the singer but they currently waiting for Pique's response.

Meanwhile, Shakira won the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV VMA in September. Moreover, she is nominated in three categories for the upcoming 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.