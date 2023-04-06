Gerard Pique spotted kissing new girlfriend Clara Chia the day Shakira leaves Barcelona with their kids, sparks social media outrage

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique was spotted smooching his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti on the day that his ex-girlfriend Shakira left Barcelona with their children.

The Spaniard and the Colombian pop singer ended their 11-year relationship in June last year. However, their breakup has been fractious with clashes over the custody of their children and alleged infidelity on Pique's part during the relationship.

Shakira has left Barcelona and will start her new life in Miami while the retired defender will remain in Catalonia with Clara Chia. He was pictured in Diez Minutos magazine kissing the Spanish influencer in Andorra. This came on the same day the Colombian pop star left for Miami on a private plane with their kids Milan and Sasha.

The new couple featured on the cover of the magazine dressed in black, getting intimate. They were reportedly accompanied by the former Spain international's parents for a match between Andorra and Malaga.

Pique and Clara Chia have regularly been seen showing affection in the public eye after confirming their relationship with an Instagram post in January. The turmoil that ensued following his split with Shakira has seemingly died down.

However, social media was sent into outrage following the pictures that appeared in the Spanish magazine. One Twitter user suggested that the Spaniard is having fun with Clara Chia rather than being a father.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the couple kissing while Shakira headed to Miami:

Mam @Marantmary2 Pique is really looking old. I’m sure he, and Clara are partying like crazy. I guess this is more fun then being a father. His parents could care less of their grandchildren. But when your a narcissistic family, your thoughts of yourself is more important. These people are trash. Pique is really looking old. I’m sure he, and Clara are partying like crazy. I guess this is more fun then being a father. His parents could care less of their grandchildren. But when your a narcissistic family, your thoughts of yourself is more important. These people are trash. https://t.co/hkSHilJwLS

Al Punto Noticias @AlPuntoNoticia3 ¡SE COME A BESOS A CLARA CHÍA!



A Piqué le sentó bien la partida de Shakira y ya no se contiene en público al demostrar su afecto hacia su novia. ¡Los dos fueron captados muy cariñosos durante un viaje a Andorra! ¡SE COME A BESOS A CLARA CHÍA!A Piqué le sentó bien la partida de Shakira y ya no se contiene en público al demostrar su afecto hacia su novia. ¡Los dos fueron captados muy cariñosos durante un viaje a Andorra! 😳 ¡SE COME A BESOS A CLARA CHÍA! 💋A Piqué le sentó bien la partida de Shakira y ya no se contiene en público al demostrar su afecto hacia su novia. ¡Los dos fueron captados muy cariñosos durante un viaje a Andorra! 👀 https://t.co/gcsUw5liDJ

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique thinks Shakira didn't think of the consequences of her diss track

Gerard Pique was critical of Shakira's diss track.

Shakira released a diss track in January titled 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53'. She put Pique and his new relationship with Clara Chia on blast, comparing his switch in partner to that of Rolex to a Casio.

The song has been extremely popular and successful, becoming the most-watched Latin single on YouTube. It has also racked up 400 million streams on Spotify.

The former Manchester United defender reacted to the diss track by claiming that his ex-partner hadn't thought of the mental toll it could have on its targets. He said:

"This topic of the Diss Tracks, it's fine, it's a fashion, but then they don't think about the consequences it can have on a mental level for the person you throw it to... It looks good for the singer, because they say 'Oh, you're the f*cking queen!"

Shakira is yet to respond to the Barcelona legend's comments about the song.

