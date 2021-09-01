Gerard Pique trolls Real Madrid on Twitter over their failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Gerard Pique has hilariously trolled Real Madrid over their failed pursuit of Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos made a late bid for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar and were ready to break the Spanish transfer record to sign Mbappe.

However, the deal eventually collapsed as Mbappe stayed put in Paris. The French World Cup winner has only one year left on his PSG contract and was the subject of immense transfer speculation this summer.

Real Madrid started with an offer of €160 million for the PSG forward and went up as far as €200m. However, the French giants remained unmoved and chose to retain Mbappe, even at the risk of losing him for free next summer.

While transfer talks ensued last week, Marca posted a picture (which was shared by Madrid media) of Mbappe with an article discussing what jersey number the Frenchman would be taking at Real Madrid. The discussion seemed a little premature at the time and Pique has now trolled Madrid for getting ahead of themselves.

Pique simply posted a snapshot of the article with the caption "El 7"

Madrid's failure to land Mbappe likely won't last long. If anything, it will come back to haunt PSG in all probability. They turned down a €200m offer for a player they will have to let go for free in 12 months time.

Mbappe has made his intentions clear by refusing a contract extension at PSG to join Real Madrid in the near future.

Pique took a pay cut to allow Barcelona to register Memphis Depay

Barcelona have had a tumultuous summer themselves this year. The Catalan club failed to extend the contract of club legend Lionel Messi. They were also in danger of failing to register their new players due to La Liga's wage rules.

However, Gerard Pique stepped in and led the way by taking a pay cut on his wages. That allowed Barcelona to register Memphis Depay at the club. Pique's gesture inspired other club captains Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets to take pay cuts as well.

Pique has won numerous silverware in his illustrious career. He was part of the famous Barcelona team that dominated Spanish and European football under Pep Guardiola. He was also a key member of the Spanish national team that won two Euros and one World Cup between 2008-2012.

The 34-year-old centre-back is now the club captain and is a key member of the dressing room for a newly assembled squad.

