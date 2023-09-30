German defender reportedly called Florentino Perez as he wants to join Real Madrid next summer - Reports 

Rumors often take center stage in football transfer speculations, and the latest buzz surrounds German defender Jerome Boateng. As per TheHardTackle, Boateng desires to join Real Madrid next summer.

Recent reports, notably from the Catalan online newspaper "El Nacional," have also suggested that Boateng was eager to don the iconic white jersey of the Spanish giants. According to these claims, the veteran defender even went so far as to make a personal call to Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, to offer his services to the club.

Boateng's current status adds a layer of intrigue to these speculations. After his contract with French club Olympique Lyon expired in the summer, the 35-year-old finds himself without a club. He made 35 appearances for Lyon, having two assists to his name. Before Lyon, Boateng made 363 appearances in his 11-year-long stint at Bayern Munich, with 10 goals and 25 assists.

Boateng's apparent indifference towards financial gain is an intriguing aspect of this saga. Reports suggest that he is willing to accept a "mini-salary" to join Los Blancos.

However, these rumors have faced swift rebuttals. First, Boateng himself denied the report on Instagram. He wrote:

“I didn’t know that, interesting.”

Then, Jerome Boateng's agent, Tolga Dirican, categorically denied the speculations. He stated:

"In his entire career, Jerome has never personally offered himself to any club or even called the president, basically not. He has an advisor for that."

The ongoing injury troubles at Real Madrid, including Eder Militao's cruciate ligament injury, have heightened the club's transfer speculation. David Alaba, another former Bayern Munich player, is also grappling with fitness concerns, adding credence to the notion of Boateng's potential link to Madrid.

With the rumor mill in overdrive, it will be interesting to see the next destination of the former Bayern defender.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti optimistic about David Alaba's recovery, dismisses Boateng rumors

In a recent statement, Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, provided an update on David Alaba's condition, calming the fans' concerns after the defender suffered an injury.

He stated via journalist Fabrizio Romano:

"David Alaba's injury is not very serious, and there's a chance he could be ready to play against Napoli."

Ancelotti attributed such injuries to the strain of international breaks on players, emphasizing the challenges of fatigue and limited recovery time. This news will come as a relief for Real Madrid supporters who feared a lengthy absence for the versatile Austrian.

Ancelotti also addressed transfer speculations, mainly the rumors surrounding Jerome Boateng's potential move to Madrid, dismissing them as categorically false.