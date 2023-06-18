“Germans are different to Spaniards” - Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski makes bold confession

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has boldly claimed that Spaniards are more cheerful than Germans.

Lewandowski has adapted to life in Catalonia with ease, replicating the form he achieved previously in Germany with Bayern Munich The legendary Polish striker bagged 33 goals in 46 appearances across competitions this past season.

The 34-year-old has compared the difference between German citizens to Spanish and he thinks the latter smile more. He was quoted as saying (via Barca Universal):

"Germans are different to Spaniards... In Barcelona, people smile every day."

Lewandowski spent 12 years living in Germany after moving to Borussia Dortmund from Polish outfit Lech Poznan in 2010. He then moved to Bayern in 2014 on a free transfer and became one of the greatest strikers in Bundesliga history.

The prolific frontman netted 344 goals in 375 matches across competitions at the Allianz Arena. He won the Bundesliga title 10 times, the Champions League and seven DFB Pokals.

However, Lewandowski seems to think that Germans are perhaps less friendly than Spaniards. He is now residing in Catalonia after moving to Barcelona last summer for €45 million.

Catalonia is known for its beaches, hot climate and good food, and is a tourism hotspot in Spain. Whereas Munich isn't so hot and overseas, living guide Expatra claims that Bavarians can be hard to befriend.

Lewandowski compares winning La Liga with Barcelona to winning Bundesliga with Bayern Munich

The free-scoring forward won the La Liga title with Barca.

Lewandowski has already won the La Liga title in his debut season at Barca. The Polish frontman played a key role for Xavi's side, scoring 23 goals in 34 league games. He finished the campaign with the La Liga Golden Boot.

The veteran forward has arrived at Camp Nou at a time of a rebuild that has been ongoing since Lionel Messi's departure in 2021. Their league triumph is their first since 2019.

The former Bayern striker has alluded to this when explaining the differences between winning the La Liga title and the Bundesliga. He said (via Pulse Sports):

“I’m proud of the season. Winning the league and Super Copa is a great achievement. This title taste differently than those won with Bayern. And I won 8 in the row. Here we are in the transition. We are building something new.”

Barca also won the Supercopa de Espana with a 3-1 win over rivals Real Madrid in the final. Lewandowski scored in that victory and has quickly become a fan favorite at Camp Nou.

