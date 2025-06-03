Germany captain Joshua Kimmich makes feelings clear about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Nations League clash vs Portugal

Joshua Kimmich has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Germany-Portugal clash on Wednesday (June 4). The Bayern Munich legend was in awe of the Portuguese superstar's numbers and stated that the forward has been playing at the top level for 20 years.
Speaking to the media ahead of his 100th appearance for Germany, Kimmich stated that he was proud of his numbers. He went on to laud Ronaldo for representing his country for over two decades and said:
"I read that he scored [136] goals for the national team. Cristiano Ronaldo has crazy numbers, especially when you look at the consistency, he's been playing at a very high level for over 20 years, performing for his country. For me, 100 caps already makes me very proud."
Ronaldo is in the Portugal squad and could make his 220th appearance for the country this week. However, Roberto Martinez has hinted that he might be benching the Al-Nassr star for the upcoming matches. He said:
"Cristiano has already helped our team from the bench, it has happened in Nations League games. It's part of it. We're talking about a starting eleven that has five substitutions. As coach, I need to make the best decisions for the team. The reason for a decision is to improve and give more options to win."
Germany and Portugal face off in the UEFA Nations League semifinal on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena. Spain will take on France in the other semifinal on Thursday at the MHP Arena.
Cristiano Ronaldo hinted at National team retirement in 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media about his possible retirement and stated that he will move on when it is time. He said in 2024 that the decision will be made before he is asked to quit by the manager or the FA. He said (via BBC):
"When the time comes, I'll move on. It won't be a difficult decision to make. If I feel like I'm no longer contributing anything, I'll be the first to leave."
Earlier in 2024, he claimed that his retirement from football was close, and it was bound to be in 2-3 years. He added that Al Nassr would be his final club and said via BBC:
"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al-Nassr. When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one."
Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo are locked in talks over a new contract. He has been linked with Al Hilal and several sides playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, but rumors point to him staying with the Saudi Pro League side.