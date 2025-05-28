Cristiano Ronaldo in talks with surprise club; could face Real Madrid at Club World Cup: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in line to join Al-Hilal and face Real Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Portuguese superstar has hinted at leaving Al-Nassr and is now close to agreeing terms with the Saudi Pro League rivals.

Ad

As per a report in FootMercato, Ronaldo has two offers on the table this summer: to stay at Al-Nassr or move to Al-Hilal. The forward is leaning towards an exit from his current club and hinted at it earlier this week after the final match of the season. He posted:

"This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all."

Gianni Infantino has been pushing to get Ronaldo at the Club World Cup next month, and the Portuguese forward has been in talks with several clubs. The FIFA president was on iShowSpeed's stream when he stated that talks were ongoing with clubs.

Ad

Trending

Botafogo and Wydad Casablanca have been linked with the Al-Nassr star, but Al-Hilal have taken the lead. FootMercato stated that the former Manchester United star has a 3-year deal from the Saudi Pro League side, who are looking to bolster their attack after losing the title to Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hilal are at the Club World Cup next month and are in the same group as Real Madrid. Pachuca and RB Salzburg make up the group for the tournament in the United States.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is joining Al-Hilal, claims former Al-Batin president

Former Al-Batin president Nasser Al-Huwaidi spoke to Kooora earlier this month and revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is close to joining Al-Hilal. He believes that the move would give the Saudi Pro League side a huge boost at the Club World Cup:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is close to joining Al-Hilal, and this deal will be announced in the coming days. The legend's arrival at Al-Hilal will give the Club World Cup a huge boost, and Al-Hilal will have the highest attendance in the tournament."

Ad

"Al-Hilal will certainly sign three international names in addition to Cristiano, which will enable the team to perform at a high level and satisfy its fans. Ronaldo is currently better than Mitrovic, and I don't think Al-Hilal fans will object to his arrival. Rather, they will welcome him as long as he adds value to the team and contributes to winning trophies."

Cristiano Ronaldo has not won a major trophy since joining the Saudi Pro League. He moved to Al-Nassr in January 2023 after his contract at Manchester United was terminated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More