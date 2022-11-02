Germany captain Manuel Neuer confirms he had 3 surgeries after being diagnosed with skin cancer on his face

Germany captain Manuel Neuer recently revealed that he has been suffering from skin cancer and has undergone surgery three times.

Neuer recently invested in a skincare product in collaboration with three-time Grand Slam-winning tennis player Angelique Kerber.

The Bayern Munich star said in a social media video (via Daily Mail):

"We both have a history of skin diseases. In my case, skin cancer on my face, which required three surgeries. When it comes to sunscreen, we have therefore paid attention to maximum protection.

"Since we train outside all the time and also like to spend our free time in nature, it is essential for us to start with modern sun protection filters and a sun protection factor of 50+. So we know for sure that we have a sunscreen that protects us continuously and with which hardly anything can burn."

Neuer was first seen with a face plaster ahead of Bayern's UEFA Champions League group stage clash against Barcelona. That led to speculations about the Germany captain potentially suffering from an illness.

Kerber also suffers from a sun-induced skin condition. While the disease is life-long, it is very easily curable.

Neuer has now revealed the skin cancer issue he has been suffering from. That, however, wouldn't affect the former Schalke 04 shot-stopper's chances of heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He is currently nursing a shoulder injury and is yet to return to full fitness.

Will Manuel Neuer be Germany's first choice in Qatar?

Germany captain Manuel Neuer in action for Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer has long been Germany's first-choice shot-stopper. Since becoming their No. 1 keeper for the 2010 FIFA World Cup due to Rene Adler's injury, the Bayern keeper has cemented himself as the undisputed keeper.

He has made 113 appearances for the 2014 FIFA World Cup winners. They have other magnificent goalkeepers like Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Kevin Trapp in their ranks, who are both phenomenal players on their own merit. Bernd Leno and Oliver Baumann are the other two goalkeepers names in Germany's 55-man provisional list for the World Cup.

However, given Neuer's experience and ability to still perform at the top level, it's hard to imagine Hansi Flick will choose anybody else to be Die Mannschaft's custodian for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Flick's side will start their journey in the tournament against Japan on November 23. They will also face Spain and Costa Rica in Group E.

