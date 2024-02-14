Germany international Karim Adeyemi picks Barcelona defender as his toughest-ever opponent

Borussia Dortmund youngster Karim Adeyemi has picked Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo as his toughest-ever opponent.

Adeyemi, 22, has become a key player for the Black and Yellow in recent times. The winger came up against Araujo in a club friendly in August 2021. Red Bull Salzburg, Adeyemi's former club won that game against La Blaugrana by a score of 2-1.

Adeyemi started for the Austrian club while Araujo was at the back for the Catalan giants. Recently asked about his toughest opponent, Adeyemi said (via BarcaTimes):

“The best player I ever played against? Ronald Araujo.”

Araujo is widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in Spanish and European football at the moment. He has been a key player for Barcelona over the years. This season, the Uruguayan has made 25 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.

Adeyemi, meanwhile, joined Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 and has become a key player for the club. The Germany international has made 18 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Petr Cech reveals he was close to joining Barcelona

Petr Cech is a bona fide Chelsea and Premier League and was recently inducted into the EPL's Hall of Fame. Apart from Chelsea, he also played for Arsenal in his club career.

Cech, however, has revealed that Lluis Bassat, a former presidential candidate of Barcelona, wanted to sign him in 2003. However, Joan Laporta won the election that year ahead of Bassat, which meant Cech's move didn't come to fruition.

The former Czech Republic goalkeeper said (via Sport):

"If Laporta had not won the 2003 elections, I would have signed for Barça. When Bassat lost, my agent told me: ‘tough luck, you’re not signing for Barcelona.”

Cech went on to have a legendary career in the Premier League, establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers to ever grace in English football. Barca, on the other hand, had Victor Valdes in their ranks, who was the club's first choice for the majority of the late 2000s.