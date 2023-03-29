"Germany are officially finished", "King shines again" - Twitter explodes as Belgium defeat Germany 3-2 in thrilling international friendly

Germany were handed a 3-2 defeat by Belgium in a recent international friendly. Fans on Twitter scathed Hansi Flick's team for their underwhelming performance.

Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the sixth minute before Romelu Lukaku added to the advantage in the ninth minute.

Niclas Fullkrug managed to pull one back from the penalty spot on the cusp of half-time. However, Kevin De Bruyne added to Domenico Tedesco's team's advantage in the 78th minute. While Serge Gnabry reduced the deficit with his 87th minute strike, the goal was nothing more than a consolation.

Fans were unhappy with Germany's performance as their performance against Belgium was very unconvincing. Flick's side were also eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages.

With the 2024 European champions set to take place in Germany, expectations are high from the four-time World Champions.

Germany's performances, however, leave a lot to be desired. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Germany are officially finished."

Another fan was impressed with Manchester City's midfield ace Kevin De Bruyne's performance. They wrote on Twitter:

"KDB King shines again."

Being the hosts, Flick's side have automatically qualified for the UEFA Euro 2024. However, their performance in the friendly didn't sit well with fans on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Mcfcchase @RodriChase @TheEuropeanLad They really compared him to Ozil lol, KDB is clear @TheEuropeanLad They really compared him to Ozil lol, KDB is clear

YK.ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗ𓅪 @szn_yk @TheEuropeanLad Kdb already destroying goretzka and kimmich, now in ucl @TheEuropeanLad Kdb already destroying goretzka and kimmich, now in ucl

🇧🇪™︎ @Xcott_17 @BelRedDevils Kevin de bruyne keeps carrying this super Belgian team @BelRedDevils Kevin de bruyne keeps carrying this super Belgian team 🐐

Germany coach Hansi Flick reacted to Mesut Ozil's retirement

Mesut Ozil recently called time on his professional football career. The former Real Madrid and Arsenal star made 92 appearances for the German national team. He was also part of the team that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Flick shared his take on Ozil's retirement, saying ahead of the Belgium game (via Bavarian Football Works):

“Mesut Özil was one of our incredible players. At the peak of his career, he was one of the best footballers in the world. He helped shape the national team for almost a decade.”

He added:

“The highlight was winning the world cup in 2014, to which he made a crucial contribution. I really enjoyed working with him, he had exceptional ability, his technique and vision were outstanding. All of us at the national team wish him and his family all the best in his future.”

During his time in clubs like Schalke, Real Madrid, and Arsenal, Ozil managed to establish himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

