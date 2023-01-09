Germany superstar could get €20m-per-season salary if he follows Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr: Reports

German superstar Marco Reus could reportedly be offered a staggering €20 million-per-season contract if he follows in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese's move to the Middle East has been met with a lot of fanfare and media attention. It seems that Al-Nassr is looking to continue its spending spree with the acquisition of Reus, and is prepared to offer the German 10% of Ronaldo's salary, according to a report by Diaro AS.

Diário de Transferências @DTransferencias Marco Reus pode juntar-se a Cristiano Ronaldo.

Segundo o 'The Athletic', o Al Nassr está interessado em assegurar os serviços do avançado de 33 anos no final da época.

The news comes on the heels of Ronaldo's own record-breaking deal with Al-Nassr, which saw the Portuguese superstar sign a two-year contract worth a reported €200 million.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Al Nassr fans showed up for Cristiano Ronaldo's presentation Al Nassr fans showed up for Cristiano Ronaldo's presentation 😮 https://t.co/vbQp2zz4Su

Reus' current contract with Borussia Dortmund expires at the end of the season. The German international is being asked by the Dortmund hierarchy to accept a new offer with reduced wages as they emphasized more on 'performance-based' incentives rather than a fixed sum.

Reus has made a name for himself as one of the top attacking players in the world. In 368 games with the German club, the Dortmund skipper has scored 156 goals and provided 118 assists, making him a valuable asset to any team.

While it is not yet clear whether Reus will move to Al-Nassr, the prospect of earning €20 million per season is certainly tempting for the German international. The 33-year-old's current paycheck at the German club is €12 million, much below the reported offer by the Riyadh-based club.

A move to Saudi Arabia would also allow Reus to join forces with Ronaldo, who is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

A move to the Saudi Arabian league would also require Reus to adapt to a new style of play and a different cultural environment. Despite these potential challenges, the prospect of teaming up with Ronaldo and a lucrative contract is a tempting proposition for Reus.

Only time will tell whether Reus will move to Al-Nassr, but it is clear that the Saudi Arabian club is willing to spend big to bring top talent to the league. Regardless of where he ends up, Reus's impressive career statistics and skill on the pitch make him a valuable asset to any team.

Real Madrid's new wonder kid Endrick considers Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol

Real Madrid's new Brazilian wonder kid Endrick has always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol, according to The Athletic correspondent Mario Cortegana.

Despite his teammates teasing him and saying that Ronaldo is just a "robot" and that players like Messi and Neymar are superior, Endrick's admiration for the Portuguese star has never wavered.

Speaking about the 16-year-old's admiration for the former Real Madrid legend, he said via The Athletic:

''Endrick’s idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. This never changed even when his teammates made fun of him by saying Cristiano was just a ‘robot’ and that Messi & Neymar are much better.''

Cristiano Ronaldo has significantly influenced thousands of young and budding footballers worldwide as they look to imitate his work ethic and peak professionalism to achieve success.

