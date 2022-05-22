"Gerrard wants to make amends for his slip" - Liverpool fans react hilariously as Aston Villa take shock lead against Manchester City

Manchester City shockingly fell a goal behind in their crucial Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 22.

Pep Guardiola's side came into the clash knowing a win would guarantee them a fourth league title in five seasons and subsequently end Liverpool's quadruple dreams.

However, Manchester City fans fell to a stunned silence in the 37th minute when full-back Matty Cash headed home from a Lucas Digne cross to give Steven Gerrard's side a sensational lead.

Villa have little else to play for this season. They held firm despite almost constant pressure from the Cityzens, with substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen appearing nervous throughout.

Cash's goal was greeted with great joy at Anfield, with Liverpool needing the Sky Blues to falter in addition to a victory of their own at home to Wolves to have a chance of claiming the title. The Reds fell behind early, but Sadio Mane's equaliser and Villa's opener have given the red half of Merseyside real hope of stealing the title from under City's noses.

Supporters took to Twitter to react to Cash's goal in the first half, with many urging Liverpool icon Gerrard to inspire his current side to help the Reds win just their second league title in 32 years:

Dominic Caulker @CaulkerDom Steven Gerrard wants to make amends for his slip Steven Gerrard wants to make amends for his slip

Georgeous @kinggeorges27 Gerrard winning Liverpool the title at Aston Villa to make up for the slip is such clichéd scriptwriting but I’m invested. Gerrard winning Liverpool the title at Aston Villa to make up for the slip is such clichéd scriptwriting but I’m invested.

Brown Sheck Jesus 🇵🇸 @chaddy_hilfiger IN GERRARD I TRUST IN GERRARD I TRUST

teddy! @anovelbygod see Coutinho & Gerrard fighting for their lives. see Coutinho & Gerrard fighting for their lives.💜

Luke ⭐️⭐️ @Luke1990W @izzdashizzz Gerrard has absolutely pumped these cunts. Playing like Jose Chelsea here! @izzdashizzz Gerrard has absolutely pumped these cunts. Playing like Jose Chelsea here!

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Gerrard loading up the most Haram ball football has ever seen. Gerrard loading up the most Haram ball football has ever seen.

Manchester City's Fernandinho struggling to cope with Aston Villa threat

At the time of writing, City have 72% possession and 12 shots compared to the visitors' three. Despite this, Guardiola's men failed to create a meaningful big chance in an underwhelming first-half performance.

One player who particularly struggled in the opening 45 minutes was veteran Fernandinho, who started his final ever Manchester City game.

The 37-year-old was forced to fill in at centre-back due to numerous injury problems among City defenders. However, he could not handle Villa forward Ollie Watkins, who messed up a glorious one-on-one opportunity near the end of the half.

The Brazilian veteran was hooked at half-time for Oleksandr Zinchenko. This allowed John Stones to move from right-back to his more accustomed role as a centre-back.

City Chief @City_Chief Playing Fernandinho at CB was a big gamble from Pep. Still time to bring on Walker and play Stones at RCB. Playing Fernandinho at CB was a big gamble from Pep. Still time to bring on Walker and play Stones at RCB.

