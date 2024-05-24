“Get behind us one more time” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes pens emotional letter to fans ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has urged the club's fans to get behind the team one last time this season. The Red Devils take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25.

Writing in his Players' Tribune article, Fernandes also talked about his family, stating that his daughter has lost her interest in the game. However, his 3-year-old son is now showing keen interest in football and sings 'Glory, glory Man United!' early in the morning everyday. He wrote:

"She watched every match. It's crazy how fast time goes by, because now I have a seven-year-old daughter who couldn't care less about football. Now she wants to be a ballerina and an Olympic gymnast. And I have a three-year-old son who wants to do nothing but kick mini footballs around the house.

"He lines up five at a time, kicks them. Goes and gets them. Lines them up again. The only thing that they can agree on is the song that we always have to play when we drive them to school in the morning. Always the same song. My son, he can barely sing the lyrics. He mumbles most of the words and mixes them up, but he starts off very well."

He added:

"Imagine a three-year-old screaming his lungs out at 8 o'clock in the morning from the back seat of the car…. Every morning, at 8 o'clock….. So, to my kids, and to the rest of the United fans across the world, I just want to say: I know it has not been easy. I know it has not been to our standard. But we're on our way to Wembley. Get behind us one more time. Your captain, Bruno Fernandes."

Bruno Fernandes admitted that it was not easy for fans to back the team this season, but wanted them to get behind them one more time at Wembley this Saturday.

Manchester United's European football hopes next season depend on FA Cup final

Manchester United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday. The Red Devils need to win that game to play European football next season, as they finished eighth in the Premier League.

Should Erik ten Hag's side win the match, they will qualify for the Europa League next season. However, the future of the Manchester United manager is reportedly decided (via GOAL).

The Red Devils are said to be close to sacking the Dutchman this summer. They have reportedly begun the hunt for his replacement. Kieran McKenna, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Thomas Frank are said to be in the race to become the next Mancheter United manager.