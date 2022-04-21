"Get that c*** off the pitch now!" - Chelsea fans rage as Arsenal score after 'customary' defensive blunder

Chelsea fans are fuming following Andreas Christensen's mistake that gave Arsenal the lead in their huge Premier League clash on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

The Gunners hit a long ball ahead that seemed comfortable for Christensen. However, he placed a wayward pass back to Edouard Mendy that was way too short for the Senegalese goalkeeper to get to.

Instead, Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah jumped on the loose ball before dispatching confidently past Mendy.

Chelsea equalized since through a deflected Timo Werner strike. The Gunners again took the lead via Emile Smith Rowe before Cesar Azpilicueta equalized again.

As the match continues, Christensen's mistake hasn't gone down well with the club's fans. They reacted to the Danish defender's mistake on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions:

jack @jackedwards1 @ChelseaFC Get that cunt off the pitch NOW @ChelseaFC Get that cunt off the pitch NOW

Kiñgsley @Kingsely50 Tuchel is an Arsenal fan. Like wtf Tuchel is an Arsenal fan. Like wtf 😒

ᵏ @KIPMUS7 @ChelseaFC Of course. Nketiah never scores, chelsea in good form. Time for charity @ChelseaFC Of course. Nketiah never scores, chelsea in good form. Time for charity

aeonryss @aeonryss @ChelseaFC Christensen back at it again… 🤡 glad he’s leaving @ChelseaFC Christensen back at it again… 🤡 glad he’s leaving

Zlatan Softić @zlatansoftic @ChelseaFC Ship him to Barca while he is still worth something @ChelseaFC Ship him to Barca while he is still worth something 😐

Andreas Christensen's mistake against Arsenal a regular occurrence for Chelsea's defense

Christensen's poor pass is not an anomaly

For all of Thomas Tuchel's side's brilliance at the back, whenever they concede, it tends to be through their own doing. Often under Tuchel, Blues defenders and Mendy have been caught slacking.

It has allowed the opposition to pounce in a similar fashion to the way in which Arsenal's Nketiah capitalized on Christensen's mistake.

We saw a similar moment occur in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals first leg. Once again a poor pass but this time from Mendy allowed Karim Benzema to swoop in and bag a hat-trick. It was enough to eliminate them from the competition as they won the second leg 3-2.

Earlier in the season, Tuchel's men were still in the title fight. They played a Manchester United side that were feeling the effects of the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November. Despite dominating the Red Devils, Jorginho's poor control allowed Jadon Sancho to nick in on the counter and dispatch past Mendy. The match ended 1-1.

Antonio Rudiger was at fault for the west London side's fourth goal conceded to Brentford earlier this month in a huge 4-1 loss.

This is a reoccurring theme that Tuchel will soon want to sort out as Chelsea head towards an FA Cup final against Liverpool in May.

Ahead of next season, they will be looking to improve on their league form and push for a title challenge. However, defensive mistakes need to be nipped in the bud.

Tuchel spoke about individual mistakes following the Blues' 3-1 defeat to Madrid telling reporters (via Sky Sports):

"It's never on one player or players, it's on all of us, including myself. Individually we lost shape and sharpness. Since the international break, we have obviously not looked the same and I don't really have an explanation. We came from a long winning streak where we were really competitive, but the first half was by far not good enough."

Chelsea versus Arsenal is truly living up to the billing with both sides going hammer and tong in a pulsating affair. The score at the time of writing this article (half-time) read 2-2.

