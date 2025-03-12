"Get up and carry on, as always" - Darwin Nunez reacts on social media after Liverpool's UCL exit following loss to PSG

Liverpool's striker Darwin Núñez has dropped a motivational message for himself and his supporters following the Reds' elimination from the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool were defeated 4-1 on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the round of 16.

However, what seemed to be a subject of discussion after the game was the failure of Nunez and Curtis Jones in converting their spot-kicks. During the shootout, Nunez was Liverpool's second taker, and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the Uruguayan's attempt.

After Ousmane Dembele scored PSG's third, Jones had to convert his spot-kick to keep the Reds' hope alive. However, the Englishman failed to and it marked the Reds' elimination from the competition despite topping the rankings during the group stage.

In a post via his official X handle, Darwin Nunez posted a cryptic message. He wrote (via Darwin Nunez on X):

"Get up and carry on, as always 👊🏼."

The Uruguayan has often been criticized for his input for Arne Slot's side this season. Meanwhile, several outlets have reported that he might be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

However, Nunez has appeared to have put his setbacks behind him as he currently seeks redemption. The Uruguayan has been on the scoreboard seven times and has delivered six assists in 39 games for the Reds this season.

Nunez could rewrite his wrongs by playing a pivotal role as Liverpool looks to win the 2024-25 Premier League title.

"I have no idea" - Virgil van Dijk on his future at Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he has no idea about his future at Anfield. He added that no one knows what his decision would be regarding his future next year.

In a post-match interview after the defeat of PSG, Van Dijk was questioned about his future. He said (via The Anfield Talk):

"I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don’t know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face."

The Dutchman has one of the brains behind the Red's defensive solidity in recent years. However, his contract at Anfield is slated to expire in the summer and he's yet to sign a fresh deal.

This is an indication that he might leave the Anfield outfit in the coming months. Van Dijk has made 40 appearances and registered four goal contributions for the Reds this season (three goals and one assist).

