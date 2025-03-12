  • home icon
  • Football
  • Liverpool Football
  • "Get up and carry on, as always" - Darwin Nunez reacts on social media after Liverpool's UCL exit following loss to PSG

"Get up and carry on, as always" - Darwin Nunez reacts on social media after Liverpool's UCL exit following loss to PSG

By Abel Yisa
Modified Mar 12, 2025 16:55 GMT
Liverpool
Liverpool's striker Darwin Nunez speaks after missing a penalty against PSG

Liverpool's striker Darwin Núñez has dropped a motivational message for himself and his supporters following the Reds' elimination from the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool were defeated 4-1 on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline in the round of 16.

Ad

However, what seemed to be a subject of discussion after the game was the failure of Nunez and Curtis Jones in converting their spot-kicks. During the shootout, Nunez was Liverpool's second taker, and Gianluigi Donnarumma saved the Uruguayan's attempt.

After Ousmane Dembele scored PSG's third, Jones had to convert his spot-kick to keep the Reds' hope alive. However, the Englishman failed to and it marked the Reds' elimination from the competition despite topping the rankings during the group stage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a post via his official X handle, Darwin Nunez posted a cryptic message. He wrote (via Darwin Nunez on X):

"Get up and carry on, as always 👊🏼."
Ad

The Uruguayan has often been criticized for his input for Arne Slot's side this season. Meanwhile, several outlets have reported that he might be leaving Anfield at the end of the season.

However, Nunez has appeared to have put his setbacks behind him as he currently seeks redemption. The Uruguayan has been on the scoreboard seven times and has delivered six assists in 39 games for the Reds this season.

Nunez could rewrite his wrongs by playing a pivotal role as Liverpool looks to win the 2024-25 Premier League title.

Ad

"I have no idea" - Virgil van Dijk on his future at Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he has no idea about his future at Anfield. He added that no one knows what his decision would be regarding his future next year.

Ad

In a post-match interview after the defeat of PSG, Van Dijk was questioned about his future. He said (via The Anfield Talk):

"I have no idea. I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don’t know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face."
Ad

The Dutchman has one of the brains behind the Red's defensive solidity in recent years. However, his contract at Anfield is slated to expire in the summer and he's yet to sign a fresh deal.

This is an indication that he might leave the Anfield outfit in the coming months. Van Dijk has made 40 appearances and registered four goal contributions for the Reds this season (three goals and one assist).

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी