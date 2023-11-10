“Get out of my club”, “First gone in the summer” - Liverpool fans want 27-year-old sold after display in 3-2 loss at Toulouse 

Liverpool fans have had a go at left-back Konstantinos Tsimkas for his performance in the 3-2 UEFA Europa League defeat at Toulouse on Thursday (November 9).

The Reds were second-best for large swathes at the Stadium de Toulouse, falling behind to an Aron Donnum strike after 27 minutes. The next goal of the game also came from the hosts - through Thijs Dallinga - 13 minutes into the second period.

Jurgen Klopp's side received a lifeline when Cristian Casseres Jr put the ball into his own net in the 74th minute but Frank Magri restored Toulouse's two-goal lead after just three minutes.

Substitute Diogo Jota set up a grandstand finale by reducing arrears in the 89th minute. Jarell Quansah thought he bagged a last-gasp equaliser deep in stoppge time, but the effort was ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up.

Meanwhile, Tsimkas had a forgettable outing for the Reds at Toulouse. In 45 minutes, the Greek had one clearance and lost the ball 10 times. Fans lambasted the 27-year-old for his lack of quality, with one tweeting:

"Tsimkas get out of my club, you Greek BAS***D"

Another chimed in:

"Tsimikas first gone in the summer, get a left-back, and make Robertson back-up"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

The defeat in Toulouse notwithstanding, Klopp's side remain atop Group E with nine points after four games, two ahead of Toulouse.

How has Konstatinos Tsimkas fared for Liverpool this season?

Konstatinos Tsimkas has made nine appearances across competitions for the Reds this season, starting seven times. They include four outings in the Premier League, three in the Europa League and two in the EFL Cup.

Overall, the 27-year-old left-back has only made 70 appearances across competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side since arriving from Greek side Olympiacos in the summer of 2020.

Tsimkas has won three trophies with Liverpool: the Carabao Cup and League Cup in 2022 and the English Super Cup this year. Last season, he contributed six assists in 28 games across competitions.