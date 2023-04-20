"Get Cristiano out of your pocket!" - Al-Hilal star's friend takes brutal Cristiano Ronaldo dig, video goes viral on social media

A video of Al-Hilal defender Mohammed Jahfali's friend mocking Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral on social media.

Al-Nassr faced arch-rivals Al-Hilal at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (April 18). They went into the game looking to bounce back from their goalless draw against Al-Fayha.

However, things did not go according to plan for Al-Aalami, as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat and missed the opportunity to get level on points with table-toppers Al-Ittihad. A brace from Odion Ighalo handed a major blow to Ronaldo and Co's hopes of winning the league.

Ronaldo struggled to make an impact and was evidently frustrated during and after the game. He was notably booked for taking down an Al-Hilal player with a headlock in the 57th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock

| Cristiano Ronaldo gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock 🚨🇸🇦| Cristiano Ronaldo gets a yellow card after taking an Al Hilal player down with a headlock 👀 https://t.co/HIMfCZHYQ3

Al-Hilal central defender Jahfali did particularly well to keep the Portuguese icon at bay. The 32-year-old started in place of the injured Ali Al-Boleahi but impressed for the hosts on the night.

A video of one of Jahfali's friends taking a brutal dig at Ronaldo has now emerged online. In the said clip, the person can be seen asking the Al-Za'eem star to take the five-time Ballon d'Or out of this pocket, saying (h/t GOAL):

"As if today he did something. Thank you very much Mohammed (Jahfali), and get Cristiano out of your pocket!"

Watch the video of Al-Hilal defender Jahfali's friend mocking Ronaldo here:

بيت الهلال @baytAlhilal صديق جحفلي :



طلع كريستيانو طلع الرجال . صديق جحفلي :طلع كريستيانو طلع الرجال 🚨🚨صديق جحفلي : طلع كريستيانو طلع الرجال😂💙. https://t.co/LtHamSFH3t

Although Jahfali did not speak in response to his friend's remarks, the Al-Hilal star could be seen smiling in the video.

Cristiano Ronaldo sparks controversy with actions after Al-Hilal loss

Al-Hilal fans chanted Lionel Messi's name as Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch after Al-Nassr's defeat on Tuesday (April 18). The former Real Madrid superstar, though, did not appear to be pleased with it.

The Al-Aalami captain seemed to grab his crotch in an angry gesture towards the Al-Hilal fans while leaving the pitch. A video of Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture then went viral on social media.

The 38-year-old has since received severe backlash from fans and pundits for his actions. Many have called for the Saudi Pro League to punish the forward for his obscene gesture, although Al-Nassr have provided a justification for it.

It remains to be seen if any action will be taken against Cristiano Ronaldo despite his reputation. The player, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back from the defeat when Al-Aalami face Al-Wehda in the King Cup on Monday (April 24).

