"Get up and defend like your life depends on it" - Jamie Carragher slams Arsenal star for 'embarrassing' act in 3-0 Brighton defeat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has slammed Jakub Kiwior for his role in Brighton & Hove Albion's opening goal against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (May 14).

The Polish centre-back started his third game in a row in the absence of the injured William Saliba. The first half was a tightly contested affair, with both teams managing a shot on goal each. But things went awry for the hosts in the second 45 minutes, starting with Brighton's opener.

Pervis Estupinan's ball inside the box was headed out by Kieran Tierney but Kiwior went down in the background after contact from Julio Enciso. The Poland international stayed down holding his ankle, leaving the Paraguayan teenager unmarked inside the box.

Enciso then headed in a mishit cross from Estupinan from an unmissable range to put his team in front. The game completely changed from thereon, with Arsenal dropping their heads and conceding two late goals to lose 3-0 at the Emirates.

Addressing Kiwior's role in Enciso's goal, Carragher, who was a rugged centre-back in his heyday, tweeted (h/t Mirror):

"It was embarrassing Kiwior stayed down whether it was a foul or not (it wasn't) there was very little wrong with him. Get up and defend like your life depends on it."

Kiwior has been highly impressive in recent weeks but this particular moment against Brighton isn't going to win him any fans.

Jakub Kiwior hoped VAR would intervene to prevent Brighton's opener against Arsenal

Jakub Kiwior said he was hopeful of VAR intervening and canceling out Brighton & Hove Albion's opener against Arsenal.

The 23-year-old, who arrived in January from Spezia for a fee of £21million, told Sky Sports after the game, via the aforementioned source:

"I felt contact & lost my boot. I didn’t even see the goal. I hoped VAR would intervene & rule out the goal, but unfortunately the referee saw it differently. After we conceded the second goal, our heads dropped & we couldn’t come back."

Kiwior played the full 90 minutes, winning just one out of the three ground duels he contested and being dribbled past twice. He did not contest a single aerial duel but did record seven recoveries and three clearances.

The loss means Manchester City will win the league title on May 21 if they beat Chelsea. The Cityzens have 85 points from 35 matches - four more than the Gunners, who have played one more game.

