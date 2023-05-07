"I wasn't familiar with your game" - Arsenal fans feel they would've won the league if 'outstanding' player came into the team earlier

Arsenal fans have lavished praise on young centre-back Jakub Kiwior after their team's 2-0 Premier League win against Newcastle United earlier today (May 7).

The 23-year-old was signed for a fee of around £21 million from Spezia in January and has since made just four league appearances. He was named in the starting XI to take on the Magpies along with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of their defense.

Rob Holding, who has failed to impress in recent weeks, was an unused substitute while Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba were obvious absentees due to injury. Kiwior did not let Mikel Arteta down.

The Poland international ended the game with six clearances and two recoveries, won both the tackles he attempted and lost just two out of his six duels. He was a solid presence at the back, holding his own against an impressive Newcastle attack at St. James' Park.

After the game, some fans opined that Arsenal would have led Manchester City in the league table had Kiwior started more often. One said:

"I am not even shy to say sorry every matchday. Forgive me Jakub Kiwior, I wasn’t familiar with your game🙏🏽"

Others added:

Max. ✍🏼 @AFCMax9 Kiwior has looked incredibly comfortable today. Really impressed with him. Kiwior has looked incredibly comfortable today. Really impressed with him.

Arsenal ANOOP @ArsenalAnoop Kiwior so far has been absolutely terrific. What a crime to not start him when Saliba went down Kiwior so far has been absolutely terrific. What a crime to not start him when Saliba went down 💀

Scott Willis @scottjwillis Kiwior showing it wasn’t just Chelsea being bad Kiwior showing it wasn’t just Chelsea being bad

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 if Kiwior had started a few more games, we'd still be top of the league if Kiwior had started a few more games, we'd still be top of the league https://t.co/ay9GRah7rv

Melo🔴⚪ @bra_meloo



Forgive me Jakub Kiwior, I wasn’t familiar with your game 🏽 I am not even shy to say sorry every matchday.Forgive me Jakub Kiwior, I wasn’t familiar with your game I am not even shy to say sorry every matchday. Forgive me Jakub Kiwior, I wasn’t familiar with your game🙏🏽 https://t.co/mAkLUN5Xgh

Livz 👼🏽 @livzledgee Fair play to Kiwior he’s managed well at a hostile ground like St James Park. Holding would of definitely froze by now Fair play to Kiwior he’s managed well at a hostile ground like St James Park. Holding would of definitely froze by now

Debby🙄 @Deb_236 Y’ALL THAT DOUBTED YAKUB KIWIOR...APOLOGIZE NOW!! Y’ALL THAT DOUBTED YAKUB KIWIOR...APOLOGIZE NOW!!

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn A blessing these last two games. He’s shown he’s got what it takes to play for us. Won every battle against a very physical team… and faultless in possession. Jakub Kiwior. A blessing these last two games. He’s shown he’s got what it takes to play for us. Won every battle against a very physical team… and faultless in possession. Jakub Kiwior. 🇵🇱 https://t.co/gFGfvjXXBv

Basem @Arsenal047 Kiwior was outstanding tonight, I don’t know why Holding was playing ahead of him Kiwior was outstanding tonight, I don’t know why Holding was playing ahead of him https://t.co/iKhJeEsCH9

Kiwior was equally impressive in his team's 3-1 league win against Chelsea at the Emirates on May 2. He will hope his performances have impressed Mikel Arteta enough to warrant more starts.

The win takes Arsenal to 81 points from 35 games. Manchester City lead them by a solitary point and still have a game in hand.

Martin Odegaard buzzing with Arsenal's win against Newcastle United

Nearly one year ago, Newcastle United beat Arsenal 2-0 in the league at St. James' Park. It eventually led to the Gunners' missing out on UEFA Champions League football this season.

Fast forward to today, both teams are destined to finish in the top four, with the Gunners still active in the title race. Martin Odegaard, 24, was proud of the club's performance against an in-form Newcastle side who are third in the table.

After the game, the Norway international praised the young Gunners side and told Sky Sports, via BBC:

"We showed something special here today. To come here and win is not easy. We had to be very smart and to be ugly at times. It is a big step for a young team like ours to come here and do the things we did. It shows we have come a long way. Last year here was one of the toughest days of my career, to be honest."

Odegaard started the scoring against the Magpies in the 14th minute before Fabian Schar's own goal 19 minutes from time sealed the result.

