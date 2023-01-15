Manchester United looking to reduce the average age of squad and finally sign £35 million star - Reports 

Manchester United are looking to finally get their hands on £35 million-rated Ajax star Jurrien Timber, as per the Sun (h/t The Faithful MUFC).

The Red Devils apparently wanted to sign the player last summer, but he stayed in Amsterdam on Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal's advice. Manchester United signed his teammate Lisandro Martinez instead, who has been a resounding success at the club.

Timber's decision to stay in his homeland has so far proven to be fruitful. He has featured 23 times for his clubs across competitions and traveled with the Netherlands squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He played four of their five matches in Qatar and continues to be a regular pick in manager Alfred Schreuder's backline. However, it seems that Manchester United aren't prepared to give up in their pursuit of Timber despite Martinez's arrival.

Manager Erik ten Hag is supposedly on the lookout for young players to reduce the average age of his squad. He is also keen to recruit players from the Netherlands - another criterion that Timber meets.

United's current average squad age is 26.5 years, which is way off the youngest team in the league, Arsenal (24.1). Timber would bring that number down to 26.3 if he was to join them instantly.

He played 74 matches under Ten Hag during the latter's time as Ajax's manager, and they won two league titles together. It remains to be seen where he will fit in the Dutch tactician's plans if he does leave Ajax for United.

Martinez and Raphael Varane are Ten Hag's preferred defensive pairing, with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire also in the squad.

Harry Maguire's captaincy under threat at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag announced early into his Manchester United tenure that Harry Maguire will remain as the club's captain.

However, the Englishman has worn the armband for just 711 minutes across competitions under the Dutchman. Vice-captain Bruno Fernandes has been seen wearing it whenever the former Leicester City centre-back isn't on the pitch - which is the majority of the time.

Speaking ahead of his team's 3-1 FA Cup win against Everton on January 6, Ten Hag praised the Portugal international for being an example to others. He said (h/t Mirror):

"I think he's an example. That's also the reason why he often wears the armband. That's exemplified by his energy. He's so good in transition, both ways, and that's one of the key elements in today's football.

"He's so good in it and he gives so much quality in that part of the game. The team's really happy with him and I'm really happy with him."

Fernandes started against the Toffees while Maguire came on for a seven-minute cameo.

