"Get yourself fitter" - Lou Macari says 'top player' Cristiano Ronaldo's work ethic should be a lesson for all footballers

Celtic and Manchester United legend Lou Macari has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his work ethic. He said that every footballer should learn from the Portuguese maestro.

The Manchester United no. 7 was on the scoresheet in the Red Devils’ 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night. Following a quiet first half, the 37-year-old put his team ahead six minutes into the second half. That ended his six-game scoring drought spanning 537 minutes, his longest since 2009.

After receiving the ball from Scott McTominay, Cristiano Ronaldo skipped past Adam Webster at the edge of the box before dispatching a thunderous right-footed strike. Brighton stopper Robert Sanchez was left dumbfounded as Ronaldo’s shot rippled the netting behind him.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils! Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils!🔴⚫️💪🏽 https://t.co/u8sZzzJQn5

To attain maximum fitness and turn his fortunes around, the former Real Madrid man has reportedly been training extra hard in the gym. Following his disappointing display against Southampton, the Portuguese forward started clocking more training hours than anyone else, arriving first in training and leaving last.

Macari has been impressed by the superstar’s work ethic, and has asked all professional players to take a page out of Ronaldo’s book. The former Scotland international told MUTV (via UnitedInFocus):

“This should be a lesson to all footballers. If you are having a bad time, get yourself fitter; get in that gym do what footballers should be doing, and he gets his reward. He is going to be in that box; he will get goal; he will miss chances, and get annoyed too. He’s a top player.”

With his opener against Brighton, the Portugal international has taken his Manchester United goal tally for the season to 15. The win allowed United to leapfrog West Ham United to move to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to form is heartening ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Manchester United will travel to Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 clash on February 23. As always, Ronaldo will be the center of attention, as he will go up against a familiar foe in Atletico.

The Portugal captain shares a feisty relationship with the Rojiblancos, and has always upped the ante when playing them.

B/R Football @brfootball



CR7’s hat trick in the second leg turned a 0-2 Juve deficit into a 3-2 win



(via

Ronaldo vs. Atlético. Again.CR7’s hat trick in the second leg turned a 0-2 Juve deficit into a 3-2 win(via @ChampionsLeague Ronaldo vs. Atlético. Again. CR7’s hat trick in the second leg turned a 0-2 Juve deficit into a 3-2 win 😤(via @ChampionsLeague) https://t.co/asOZh5k4Zf

Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to goalscoring form could make Diego Simeone sweat, as the Portuguese has been lethal against the Argentine’s team. In 35 games across competitions, the 37-year-old has scored 25 times and provided nine assists against Atletico.

In the Champions League alone, the former Juventus forward has faced them ten times, registering seven goals and three assists.

Edited by Bhargav