"Get him the hell out of here", "Sell him tomorrow" - Chelsea fans want star player sold after his 'terrible' showing in loss to Middlesbrough

Chelsea started their Carabao Cup semi-final in disappointment against Middlesbrough, as the hosts held the Blues off at the Riverside Stadium. The Stamford Bridge faithful had good reason to be angry with the team as they lost 1-0, but they were particularly unhappy with Conor Gallagher's performance.

Putting in what did not seem like their best efforts on the night, the Blues failed to show off the gap in quality between them and their hosts. Prior to the halftime whistle, they struggled to finish their chances, as Cole Palmer specifically couldn't seem to get his efforts on target to secure a single goal.

They continued to dominate possession, but there was little Chelsea could do when Middlesbrough took off on a quick break that led the the only goal of the game. It was Hayden Hackney who rushed onto the pass into the area with a quick effort that was enough to get it past goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Even in the second half, the Blues constantly dominated the proceedings but could not score a single goal. Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja were brought on to help improve their chances but to no avail.

The spotlight, however, was on captain Conor Gallagher, who had a rather quiet night. His inability to lead the Blues to a better performance did not go unnoticed by the fans, as he struggled to create and find chances himself. His off-target shots and all-round drab performance sparked a lot of criticism on social media, as fans slammed the midfielder for his outing against Middlesbrough.

Cole Palmer failed to meet expectations in Chelsea loss

Chelsea had several attacking woes to deal with against Middlesbrough, but one player who really struggled to meet expectations was Cole Palmer. Manager Mauricio Pochettino opted to use the attacking midfielder in a striking role due to squad depth issues, but it did not yield results.

The England international squandered multiple chances to score, with some of these efforts being rather glaring. In the most notable of these shocking misses, Palmer was in prime position in the six-yard box to latch onto a rebound and score, but he sent his shot well over the bar.

In total, the attacking midfielder had four shots at goal, three of which were major misses that he could have been more clinical with. He will be hoping to improve on his performances as Chelsea will need to play Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge, and potentially win.