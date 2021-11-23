“Get on with it” – Shaun Wright-Phillips sends clear advice to Chelsea loanees Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour over January return

Former Chelsea winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has advised Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour not to end their loan stints in favor of a January return to Chelsea.

21-year-old midfielder Gallagher started off brilliantly at Crystal Palace with four goals and three assists in 11 English Premier League starts. He also received his first England national team call-up in the recently concluded international break. Gallagher came off the bench for the Three Lions as Gareth Southgate's team thrashed San Marino 10-0 in a World Cup qualifying game.

Meanwhile, Gilmour has struggled for regular game time at Norwich in the ongoing Premier League season as he has only played in four of the total 12 games. However, the Scotland midfielder was named in the starting eleven in new boss Dean Smith’s first game in charge against Southampton on Saturday. Notably, the 20-year-old impressed as Norwich won 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Wright-Phillips is of the opinion that the the duo must finish the current season at their respective loan clubs despite talk of Chelsea recalling them. Speaking to The Metro, Phillips said:

"If I was either of those two players, especially playing the way that they are both playing. I think the best bet for them personally is to stay where they are, ‘Especially Conor, he’s loved at Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira plays him all the time, he’s doing really really well. He’s getting assists and goals.

"The way he plays for Scotland, he’ll fit into a lot of Premier League teams’ starting XI’s every game and possibly some teams’ first name on the team sheet. For we while they’re playing so well and gaining all this Premier League experience and learning I think they should just stay there and get on with it."

Chelsea set to host Juventus in the Champions League

Chelsea, who sit atop the English Premier League table, are facing an injury scare ahead of their Champions League showdown against Juventus on Wednesday. Chelsea's linchpin and Ballon d'Or favorite Jorginho was injured and was subbed off limping late in the 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend.

However, Tuchel believes Jorginho should be fit ahead of the match against Juventus as the injury does not seem to be very serious and is possibly related to hamstring.

Chelsea could secure qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League if they beat Juventus on Tuesday.

