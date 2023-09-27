"Get me in the league, NBA" - Trent Alexander-Arnold makes Instagram plea after outrageous trick shot in Liverpool training

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has sought the NBA's attention after pulling off a stunning trick shot in training.

Alexander-Arnold, 24, is widely regarded as one of the best young attacking full-backs in the sport. The Englishman has been a solid performer for the Reds over the years after coming up through the ranks.

He has an impressive 16 goals and 73 assists in 216 games across competitions. That includes four goals and 10 assists last season in 47 games across competitions as Jurgen Klopp's side finished trophyless. This season, Alexander-Arnold has an assist in four league games.

In a recent training session, Alexander-Arnold showed his wide array of skills, kicking a basketball into the rim and looking bewildered at his own effort. He captioned his Instagram story:

"Get me in the league NBA."

Here's a screenshot of the young full-back's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram story

Liverpool are next in action at home to Championship side Leicester City in their EFL Cup opener on Wednesday (September 27).

How Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool have fared this season

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool have had an impressive start to their 2023-24 campaign. After opening the season with a 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea last month, Jurgen Klopp's side have won their next six games across competitions.

On Sunday (September 24), the Reds beat West Ham United 3-1 at home for their fifth straight league win. That lifted them to second in the standings, only two points behind leaders Manchester City, who have won all six of their league outings.

Klopp and Co. also won 3-1 in their UEFA Europa League opener at Austrian side LASK in Linz. After conceding an early opener, the Reds rallied through second-half goals from Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and substitute Mohamed Salah. It was their first game in the continental competition since losing to Sevilla in the 2016 final.

Following their midweek game against Leicester City, the Reds travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (September 24) in a blockbuster Premier League clash. Five days later, they host Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on matchday two of the Europa League.