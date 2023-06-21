"Get yourself a new shirt!" - Erling Haaland covers Manchester United badge while posing for picture with fan in hilarious video

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland forced a young Manchester United fan to cover his shirt in a hilarious video.

The video which was released by Norweigan outlet TV 2 Sport shows the Red Devils supporter approaching the 22-year-old for a picture. He asks the prolific frontman (via City Xtra):

“Erling, can I have a picture?”

Haaland then spots that the child is wearing a Manchester United shirt and replies:

“Wait… *Covers Manchester United badge* Take the picture now. Take another picture like that!”

He then jokingly adds while walking away:

“Get yourself a new shirt!”

You can watch the hilarious video of the City forward and the Red Devils fan below:

The Norweigan has been on international duty and has carried his rich vein of form to the Norway national team. The City striker bagged twice in a 3-1 win over Cyprus in a Euro 2024 qualifier yesterday (June 20). He also netted in a 2-1 defeat to Scotland three days earlier.

Haaland has been Europe's in-form striker this season, scoring 52 goals in 53 games across competitions. He has already left his mark on the Manchester Derby.

The former Borussia Dortmund frontman bagged a remarkable hat-trick in a 6-3 destruction of Manchester United at the Etihad in October. He clearly knows all about the rivalry the two Manchester clubs are embroiled in judging by the hysterical video.

Haaland's former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United turned the striker down

The Norweigan could have headed to Old Trafford years ago.

What was Manchester United's loss was Manchester City's gain with regards to Haaland's arrival in England. The Norweigan could have been playing for the Red side of Manchester if his former Molde manager had his way.

Ex-Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that the Old Trafford outfit decided against a move for the forward. He claims that he got in touch with United during his tenure in charge of Norweigan outfit Molde in 2017-18.

Solskjaer was prepared to sanction a mere £4 million move for his Molde frontman to head to Manchester United, saying (via 90min):

"I got in contact with United because we had this talented striker who they should have had. But they didn't listen, unfortunately. Four million, I asked for. But they never signed him. Four million! Don’t ask [where he is now]. He’s too good."

Instead, Haaland headed to RB Salzburg in 2019 for €8 million and he quickly caught the eye at the Red Bull Arena in Austria. He scored 29 goals in just 27 games before Borussia Dortmund snapped him up for €20 million.

The goals kept on coming for the young striker as he netted 86 goals in 89 matches at Signal Iduna Park. City then lured him to the Etihad last summer for £54 million which ultimately is already looking a bargain.

