"Get him out now," "What a waste" – Chelsea fans furious as club announce new No. 7 ahead of Premier League season

Chelsea faithful have expressed their anger about Raheem Sterling being handed the number 7 jersey for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side announced their squad numbers for the next campaign on Tuesday (August 8). They have parted ways with 13 players so far this summer, including the likes of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea released the whole list of jersey numbers on their club website, confirming that Sterling will be donning Kante's previous kit number.

Here's how the Blues fans reacted to the latest squad announcement:

✌🏿 @twrIdd @ChelseaFC STERLING 7 ARE U KIDDING

ッ @BenzoCFC @ChelseaFC Sterling 7???? get him out now

AzpiLegend @CFCArieff @ChelseaFC SHOULD BE MUDRYKKKK 7 NOOOOOO

ollie @olliep71 @ChelseaFC how have we let cinderella have no.3 and sterling 7 ffs

Sterling, 28, has failed to provide a stellar account of himself in the Blues' recently concluded pre-season friendly outings. He received quite a bit of flak for his below-par performances in his team's US tour.

A right-footed pacy attacker, the 82-cap England international joined Chelsea from Manchester City for £47.5 million last summer. He failed to replicate his usual form last season, registering just nine goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for his club.

Sterling, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2027, could end up being a bench-warmer at Stamford Bridge next campaign. He is believed to fight for a first-team spot with winter arrivals Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke on either flank at the west London outfit.

What are Chelsea new boys' kit numbers?

Due to their squad rebuilding process, Chelsea have added a number of players to their squad this summer. They are also expected to include quite a few youngsters in their first-team plans next season.

Christopher Nkunku, who arrived from RB Leipzig for £52 million, is set to wear the number 18 shirt, while £32 million signing Nicolas Jackson will don the number 15. Axel Disasi, who arrived on a £39 million deal from Monaco, has taken the number 2 shirt. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, signed from Brighton, will don the number 31.

On the other hand, January signing Malo Gusto is set to wear the number 27 shirt, while young stars Lesley Ugochukwu and Andrey Santos will wear number 16 and number 20, respectively. Levi Colwill, meanwhile, is set to wear the famous number 26 shirt from next term.

Chelsea have also changed the kit numbers of a host of existing players. Mykhailo Mudryk will wear the number 10, while Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke are set to don numbers 8 and 11, respectively. Marc Cucurella and Benoit Badiashile are going to respectively don the number 3 and 5 jerseys, with Armando Broja switching to number 19 shirt.