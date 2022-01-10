"Get out and play some football” - Danny Mills says it's 'bizarre and incredible' that Manchester United star hasn't yet sealed Old Trafford departure

Former Manchester City and Leeds United defender Danny Mills believes Phil Jones should get out of Manchester United to play regular football at a different club. Mills said it is 'bizarre and incredible' that the 29-year-old English defender is still trying to make his way through the starting-11 at Manchester United.

Phil Jones has returned to the senior team after 2 years in the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wolves at Old Trafford last week. Jones got emotional while heading towards the dugout after the 1-0 loss at home and said it was 'great' to feel like a footballer again.

Mills is of the opinion that Phil Jones is a good player and he should at least move out on a loan deal to play for a club where he would get regular game time.

In a conversation with Football Insider, Mills added:

“To be honest I have no idea how he’s still at the football club, I know he’s had his injury problems but surely he would want to be getting away and playing.''

“I just find it bizarre and incredible that he’s still there and hasn’t wanted to leave and go and play, even if that’s a loan deal somewhere.''

''He clearly was once a fabulous player but we don’t know if he’s still a fabulous player because he hasn’t played much. He needs to play football, he’s not particularly old. Get out and play some football.”

Jones has been playing for Manchester United's under-23 team since recovering from a knee injury he suffered two years back. Sir Alex Ferguson signed the defensive midfielder from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 and claimed he has the potential to become the 'best ever' player. Jones's career has been marred by frequent injuries. However, he has made 225 appearances to his name and has scored 2 goals for Manchester United.

Raphael Varane thanks Manchester United fans for supporting the club, opens upon his injury recovery

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has said he feels good to be back playing for the club after getting injured and thanked the fans for supporting the club despite unfavorable results in the ongoing season. Varane also thanked the club's medical staff for helping him recover from the injury.

Speaking exclusively to the Manchester United social media team, Varane said:

"I feel good. I feel better every day and I want to stay like that and improve and help the team. I have to say the medical team and the physios have helped me a lot and I'm very happy to be back and I'd like to say thank you to them for the help with my recovery.''

''We want to play football for the fans and for ourselves. I always want to be on the pitch and I was waiting to get back to play in front of our fans who have supported me. I wanted to be ready and to make sure I came back at the right moment and I feel good. Our supporters are always very good and for sure they will push us to do our best on the pitch.''

